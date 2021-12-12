Holiday music boomed from speakers outside the Walmart Supercenter on Monocacy Boulevard Sunday afternoon as volunteers with Frederick County’s Toys for Tots organization made one final push to collect Christmas gifts for less fortunate children in the community.
Last year, the local chapter of the national charity — started in 1947 and run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve — distributed more than 17,000 toys to 1,490 children throughout Frederick County. And the campaign is even more expansive this holiday season, said Maj. Jesse Alston, a member of the Marine Forces Reserve who is stationed at Fort Detrick.
The local organization increased its funds by $24,000 this year, Alston said, and more than 2,100 children have registered to receive presents. More than 100 businesses in the community contributed to the charity’s mission by collecting gifts from their employees and customers.
“It’s really impressive,” Alston said of the participating companies’ generosity. “Monumentally impressive.”
Volunteers are currently hard at work sorting and cataloguing the donated gifts at a warehouse located off Thomas Johnson Drive. Towering stacks of stuffed animals, books, dolls and board games dominate the facility’s cement floors. A fleet of bicycles — including everything from tricycles to adult-sized two-wheelers — takes up almost a quarter of one sprawling room.
By the time this year’s campaign is over, Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Wedde estimates that about 40 people will have volunteered their time to help the local charity — and that guess is on the low end, he said.
Tuesday will mark the first day of distributing the toys, which will run through Thursday. Afterward, the charity will donate any remaining gifts to local churches and nonprofits in need, Alston said.
He anticipates that Tuesday will be the busiest distribution day for the charity. A long line of cars will stretch around the warehouse, where volunteer “shoppers” will be rushing to package gifts for each family’s children.
Last year, Alston’s kids helped with the toy distribution. He and his daughters must have made 40 or 50 trips between the warehouse and the parking lot one day, pushing shopping carts filled with toys. They didn’t leave the warehouse until around 11 that night, he remembered.
“Three of my kids were passed out in office chairs at 10,” Alston said, chuckling at the memory. “It was hilarious.”
Some of the people signed up to volunteer at this year’s distribution have been working the event for years, said 1st Sgt. Neill Sevelius, coordinator for the local Toys for Tots campaign. They really take ownership of their work and some are very particular about certain age and gender groups, he remarked with a laugh.
Working with Toys for Tots is Sevelius’ first time being involved with a nonprofit. He described his experience as “eye-opening.”
“With nonprofits, you don’t have to meet a particular goal or objective. It’s really on you how much you want to get done,” he said. “You can finish the job and at the end of the day, you can be done, but after that, if you’re willing to do that extra 10 percent, you can get a whole lot more for it.”
The Orenda Wellness Center, a Frederick-based substance abuse and mental health treatment organization, is one of many local businesses that collected gifts for the campaign. Alston’s wife, Marisol Alston, is a social worker at the center and said many of its clients have children who will be receiving Christmas presents from the charity.
The pile of gifts donated by employees eventually overtook the conference table in the office of the center’s owner, Marisol Alston said.
“We were so excited, we were acting like children,” she said, smiling.
Beth Banky, a retired law enforcement officer who grew up in Frederick County, has been volunteering with its Toys for Tots program for at least eight years. Coordinating the collection events and corralling the charity’s volunteers can sometimes feel like a full-time job, she said. Lots of local businesses have her personal phone number.
But she has a simple answer for why she’s stuck with the organization for so long: She does it for the kids.
“I just can’t imagine a child waking up, not having something under the tree,” she said. “That’s why I do it.”
