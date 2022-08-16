Organizations supporting veterans are invited to apply for grants from a fund established in memory of a Frederick High School graduate who died in military service.
The Community Foundation of Frederick County is accepting applications for grants from The Sgt. David J. Smith Veterans Relief Fund.
Smith joined the United States Marine Corps in 2003.
"He served his country in Iraq and Afghanistan and was wounded in combat in Helmand Province of Afghanistan," according to a news release from the Community Foundation. "He later died in Germany in 2010 due to his injuries. Sgt. Smith’s family created this fund to honor his legacy of leadership, community service, and patriotism and provide vital support to the veteran community."
Nonprofit organizations may apply on behalf of a "household for support for veterans and their families who are faced with unforeseen financial distress," the release said. Beneficiaries must be residents of Frederick County, with an honorable military discharge.
To be eligible, an organization must certify it is one of the following and in good standing: a 501-c-3 nonprofit; a government agency applying for an extraordinary project that is not funded by tax revenue; a religious organization requesting funding for nonsectarian activities; or a civic group that is not a 501-c-3 requesting funding for a community cause.
