Korean War Veterans Ceremony
Historian and veteran Fred Schumacher outlines the events leading up to the armistice that ended the fighting in the Korean War during a ceremony held Thursday at Memorial Park in Frederick.

A small group of U.S. military veterans and their supporters gathered in Memorial Park in Frederick on Thursday to honor those who died in action during the Korean War, which ended 70 years ago through an armistice agreement. 

The war between North Korea and South Korea lasted from 1950 to 1953. According to the Department of Defense, more than 36,000 Americans died during the war — including at least 26 from Frederick County.

