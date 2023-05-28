The weather on Sunday afternoon was perfect for the Memorial Day parade in Woodsboro. It was warm, with a cool, wispy breeze that made the American flags resting on vehicles and flagpoles wave gently.
It was Dale Young’s first time in the parade. He was driving his red classic Chevrolet muscle car in the procession. His wife, Kip Young, was holding onto their mini cockapoo shih tzu, Abbey, who donned a collar with red, white and blue flowers.
The couple look at Memorial Day differently.
Kip sees it as a day of celebration, with picnics and parties. Dale, a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees, approaches the holiday more solemnly.
“When you experience death, and you experience losing fellow Seabees, Marines, you never say Happy Memorial Day,” he said. “That's not about happiness. It's about mourning and remembering those that served.”
And though there were cheers, honking and smiles, people were also thinking introspectively.
Jack Cash, a U.S. Navy veteran who fought in the Vietnam War, was wearing his army green cap with the word “veteran” in black letters. He was thinking about friends he lost in the Vietnam War.
Memorial Day was all about honoring them and their sacrifice, he said.
“We forget — we live under a blanket of security because of them,” Cash said.
When Karen Burall goes to the Woodsboro parade, like she has the past 60 years, she also thinks of the first responders. She wants to remember everyone who has done their duty to serve the country, she said.
This Memorial Day, she was hoping people will reflect on peace and kindness.
“Be kind to others,” she said.
As the procession continued down South Main Street, 5-year-old Lucas and his sister, 3-year-old Ryan, were darting in and out of the street to nab Tootsie Rolls, Dum Dum lollipops and other treats those in the parade were throwing.
They showed their full bags to their mom, Christine Bonner, with proud faces. Though the children liked the parade for the candy, she said, the holiday was also a teaching moment.
“It’s just a nice time to kick off summer and [we’re] trying to teach them the importance of Memorial Day, soldiers that sacrificed their lives, and how it's more than just a little holiday,” she said.
Terri Lamb and Chuck Lehmann relaxed on the front lawn, watching the parade like they have been the past 13 years. Lamb said she loves the community feel of the parade.
"I think it brings the community together and it's kind of nice seeing the kids run out in the street to get candy," Lamb said. Maybe they could throw candy for the adults, too, she said with a laugh.
Lamb said she worked in the Navy as a civilian, and Lehmann said two of his children serve in the Army. Neither of them has lost someone who served, they said, but the military is near and dear to their hearts.
Mike Dinterman likes to think of his great uncle Vernon Keitholtz, who was a B-17 copilot in World War II. He was part of the greatest generation, Dinterman said.
Dinterman said he pays his respects by parking his military vehicles in front of his house with American flags.
"You gotta give honors to those people that give the ultimate sacrifice," he said.
