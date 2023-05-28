Woodsboro Memorial Day Parade
Josiah Johnson, 4, left, places a U.S. Army patrol cap on his head with the help of his mother, Sgt. Pat Smith McCastile, prior to the start of the Woodsboro Memorial Day parade on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The weather on Sunday afternoon was perfect for the Memorial Day parade in Woodsboro. It was warm, with a cool, wispy breeze that made the American flags resting on vehicles and flagpoles wave gently.

It was Dale Young’s first time in the parade. He was driving his red classic Chevrolet muscle car in the procession. His wife, Kip Young, was holding onto their mini cockapoo shih tzu, Abbey, who donned a collar with red, white and blue flowers.

