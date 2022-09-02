One of Frederick County’s longest-standing transportation wishes may be moving into the fast lane after being included in Maryland’s long-term transportation plan.

Maryland’s Department of Transportation has included $167.7 million in construction funding in the state’s latest draft Consolidated Transportation Program to widen U.S. 15 from Interstate 70 to Md. 26.

dottieolson

How about widening 270?

