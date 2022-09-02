One of Frederick County’s longest-standing transportation wishes may be moving into the fast lane after being included in Maryland’s long-term transportation plan.
Maryland’s Department of Transportation has included $167.7 million in construction funding in the state’s latest draft Consolidated Transportation Program to widen U.S. 15 from Interstate 70 to Md. 26.
The program lays out the state’s six-year capital budget for transportation projects.
Widening the congested stretch of highway through the city of Frederick has been a goal of city and county leaders for years.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said she was excited to see Thursday that the construction funding was included in the draft plan.
“It has been on the top of our list for most of my time as county executive,” Gardner, D, said.
She said she advocated for the project when she met with Transportation Secretary James Ports Jr. a few weeks ago, and called him Thursday to thank him for including the project.
Getting funding for the project has been the city’s and county’s top transportation priority for “what feels like decades,” said Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor, D.
Having the funding included in the draft CTP is a big step forward, he said.
O’Connor said getting the funding included is the result of work by lots of people across various governments, and he appreciates the Department of Transportation’s support for the project.
Frederick Alderman Kelly Russell, D, said having the construction funding included is a sign that the state recognizes that the project is a critical need for both the city and county.
It’s the result of a lot of collaboration over the years, Russell said, and she’s excited that it’s moving forward.
Local officials frequently bring the matter up in conversations with state officials, reminding them that the stretch of highway between I-70 and Md. 26 fails its capacity projections in both directions in both the morning and afternoon peak travel times.
According to statistics provided in the Consolidated Traffic Plan, U.S. 15 handled from 93,800 to 117,000 vehicles per day in 2021. Those numbers are projected to rise to 121,400 to 182,100 vehicles per day in 2041.
The project is an important one for local traffic, as well as the traffic traveling through the area to other destinations, Gardner said.
Problems on U.S. 15 cause traffic to spill over into the city, affecting local businesses, as well, she said.
The project calls for adding a lane in each direction using the median right of way, as well as some interchange improvements.
But Gardner emphasized that it would not lead to the taking any homes or other concerns she’s heard about.
The state had already allocated $10.7 million for the design portion of the project that would take it up to the start of construction.
In September 2021, city and county leaders urged state transportation officials to provide money beyond the design stage as soon as possible.
The money for U.S. 15 is part of $19.9 billion in projects in the state’s long-term transportation plan for the fiscal years 2023 through 2028.
In a few weeks, Ports and other state transportation officials will begin a series of meetings with officials and residents in each of Maryland’s 23 counties and the city of Baltimore to get feedback on local transportation priorities between Sept. 15 and Nov. 15.
Frederick County’s meeting is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Winchester Hall.
After the local meetings are finished, the draft plan will be finalized and submitted to the General Assembly in January.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(1) comment
How about widening 270?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.