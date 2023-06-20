 Skip to main content
More public records reveal details of Amazon's failed data center plans

On June 14, 2019, Frederick County's now-former executive director of economic development signed a nondisclosure agreement with Amazon.com Inc., agreeing that the county's economic development office would not disclose confidential information to anyone without Amazon's consent.

The same day, Jayson Knott, the senior director in the Maryland Department of Commerce's business development office, emailed an Amazon employee with plans to visit potential data center sites in the area.

Sugarloaf Mountain is seen from Comus Road in September 2022.

(2) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quotes:

"Amazon's proposed project in Frederick County was referred to as both "Project Herron" and "Project Holiday," according to the records."

Seriously?! If this was not so serious and concerning that would be funny. Seems like some folks got a bit too wrapped up in the intrigue.

"In an email to a fellow state employee on Feb. 16, 2021, Knott said he would make a case to keep Amazon anonymous in a process that would normally require public notice."

"One record, provided by the state environment department, shows a conceptual site plan for data centers on a swath of land west of Interstate 270. The plan showcases two campuses, each with four buildings.

This swath of land is the same one that was removed from a proposed protected area in the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan as the county's talks with Amazon played out in 2021."

"The company [Amazon], Hagen said, wanted to bypass normal procedure and take steps such as changing zoning categories without the usual public hearings and lengthy processes that would be required."

"Chloe Scott, Frederick County’s public affairs specialist, wrote in an email on Friday that the county needed more time to gather relevant information and will provide “substantive responses” early next week." More time to get their story straight?

"The County is concerned that the Court's recent ruling will create a chilling effect on staff's ability to offer advice." Um, why exactly? People who do not want to offer advice publicly should seek other employment. That is not intended to be mean, just realistic.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Did Amazon get its way? Why did they pull out of the deal? Is the protected area now the same as it was prior to Amazon’s Proposal? Is the protected area still in jeopardy? Did the County Government break the Law? If so, how so? Thanks.

