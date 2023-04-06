Five candidates running for three seats opening on the Mount Airy Town Council in May promised on Tuesday, if elected, to slow local development and prioritize municipal water issues.
The May 2 election is for three seats currently held by Council President Jason Poirier, Council Secretary Pam Reed and Councilman Karl Munder.
Their terms expire on May 6. Of the three, only Munder is seeking reelection.
At a candidates forum Tuesday in the Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, Munder cited his four years of experience on the Town Council and his focus on policies that control growth and positively impact health and safety for town residents.
Tim Washabaugh, the owner of a Montgomery County-based food distributorship company and member of the Parks and Recreation Commission since 2021, also is running.
Washabaugh is involved in local youth sports organizations in town and is an advocate for expanding town athletic fields.
Jason Evans, director of electronics purchasing for an electronics distributor in Eldersburg, is also running.
In his opening statement, Evans said his concern about new development caused him to engage in local politics and run for Town Council.
Stephen "Pops" Kraft, a government communications developer, wants to preserve the town's landscape and maintain a good relationship between the council and the mayor.
The fifth candidate is Clayton Gilbert, a self-employed contractor who also expressed concerns about Mount Airy's pace of development. He said he would be fiscally responsible in approaching town spending.
Carroll Media Center Managing Editor Bob Blubaugh on Tuesday posed questions about development, the town's charter, the flat iron building and the town's water system.
Some questions received similar responses from the candidates. There were common promises to control development, with focus on scrutinizing any development plans for the roughly 90-acre Beck property along Md. 27.
Washabaugh said the town should dive into how the Beck property was zoned. He said he would "ensure that we keep Mount Airy the exact same town we have now with slow and sustainable growth."
Kraft said he would support a moratorium on all commercial development for at least six months until the town can determine how much development it can support with its current infrastructure.
Candidates were also unified in answering a question about whether they would seek outside water sources from neighboring counties.
Around December 2022, Mount Airy officials took municipal wells offline after the wells tested for elevated amounts of "forever chemicals" known as PFAS.
"I would like to avoid it at all costs," Evans said. "It doesn't make sense for us to have to go outside sources to get healthy safe water."
If the PFAS situation is not fixable through infrastructure projects, Evans said, only then should the town look to outside sources as a last resort.
Gilbert said it makes fiscal sense to update the water system now instead of seeking more costly temporary solutions along the way.
Munder said the Town Council has already considered such options and deemed them too costly.
There were more varied responses to a question about whether the Town Council should change the town's charter.
Kraft said if the charter isn't broken, there's no need to fix it. Gilbert said such changes should be made by residents through a referendum.
Washabaugh and Evans said they'd only consider doing so if the change is in the best interest of the town's residents. They called for public comments and full transparency if that's the route the council takes.
Munder, meanwhile, said charter changes are sometimes required by the Town Council to assure the government is operating properly. He encouraged residents to stay informed by attending council meetings.
All candidates opposed the reassignment of fiscal powers from the mayor to the Town Council and opposed demolishing the town's historic flat iron building.
Since the flat iron building is structurally sound, the building should be left alone until the town receives grants to restore it, candidates said.
They also praised the work of the town's Flat Iron Task Force and promised to continue to support its members.
Voting will be conducted on May 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company Reception Hall at 1008 Twin Arch Road.
