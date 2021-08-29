Mount Airy Mayor Patrick T. Rockinberg has died, according to an announcement on the town's Facebook page.
A cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Rockinberg in February 2018 announced he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and planned to seek treatment while continuing to serve the town. He was 55 at the time.
Rockinberg led Mount Airy for 11 years and was elected four times, according to Sunday's social media post. He most recently won re-election by two votes in March.
“His vibrant, positive personality, as well as his leadership, will be long remembered and greatly missed,” the town's Facebook post notes.
Thurmont Mayor John A. Kinnaird commented, "Pat was truly one of a kind. I will miss his broad smile and quick wit, but Mt. Airy will miss his unfailing leadership."
