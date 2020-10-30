As Congress and the Trump administration continue to haggle over further federal spending to help victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, some Frederick and fellow municipal leaders are pushing for changes to how any future money is allocated.
The issue arose during a recent discussion between the aldermen and Mayor Michael O’Connor about providing hazard pay for Frederick police officers for assignments in which they may be exposed to the novel coronavirus.
O’Connor noted that the city would have to work out with Frederick County, which disperses money under the federal CARES Act, to see which employees would qualify.
Alderwoman Kelly Russell said that any additional CARES funds should come straight to municipalities, so that they don’t have to rely on another entity to justify their requests.
There has been a lot of conversation amongst municipalities in Maryland and around the country that the next round of COVID support should be divided between counties and municipalities, O’Connor said Wednesday.
The Maryland Municipal League and other organizations have supported calls for more local control over the dispersal of money.
“MML along with the National League of Cities has strongly advocated for direct local aid to cities since the early days of the pandemic and even offered a workable formula to achieve that goal,” Executive Director Scott Hancock said in an email Friday. “We will continue to advocate for direct funding should another stimulus plan be viable in the future.”
The viability of any plan remains up in the air, as Congress and the White House continue to negotiate the details of a proposal. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that a new stimulus bill for victims of the pandemic should wait until the beginning of the year for consideration.
Frederick County has been flexible and understanding in distributing the money, O’Connor said, but giving municipalities of a certain size direct access to funds would help streamline the process, he said.
He understands that the county is currently responsible to the federal government if it’s found that money was incorrectly provided.
But O’Connor said a city like Frederick has the staff and apparatus in place to manage the dispersal of its own money.
The city and county could have different priorities on how money should be spent, and the city’s money shouldn’t depend on the county’s approval, he said.
