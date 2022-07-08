Nearly 750 voters cast ballots on Thursday on the first day of early voting in Frederick County, and thousands have voted by mail.
Early voting began at four county sites on Thursday and is set to continue through July 14 for the primary election.
Frederick County Board of Elections Director Barbara Wagner said 747 people voted in person Thursday. Then, on Friday, another 671 people had voted as of 4:30 p.m.
“All the polling sites opened on time, and there [were] no major incidents,” Wagner said late Friday afternoon. “We’re really happy with it.”
Unofficial state election data showed 18,391 people voted early in Maryland on Thursday. Baltimore County had the highest turnout at 2,867 voters, while Somerset County had the lowest at 76.
Frederick County’s in-person voting seemed a “little low,” Wagner said, but mail-in ballot requests were high.
The election staff has mailed 22,000 ballots and received a little less than 5,000 back so far, according to Wagner. In the 2018 primary, there were 1,800 mail-in ballot requests, she said.
Wagner urges residents to consider voting early or by mail to avoid potentially long waits for in-person voting on the day of the primary.
“We are worried about lines on election day,” Wagner said.
Frederick County has fewer election judges than in previous years. There are enough election judges to cover the early voting sites — Trinity Recreation Center, Urbana Regional Library, Thurmont Regional Library and Middletown Primary School — but Wagner is concerned about primary day on July 19, with 63 polling places.
“We have election judges dropping out every day,” she said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to make the voter experience as positive as possible.”
To receive a ballot by mail, the request must be received by the election office July 12. The deadline to request mail-in ballots in person is July 19.
To receive a ballot via internet, the request must be received by 5 p.m. July 15 for a request sent in the mail, or by 11:59 p.m. July 15 for a request sent by fax or submitted online, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections website.
Those sending their ballots in the mail need to have them postmarked by 8 p.m. July 19 to be counted, Wagner said.
The Frederick News-Post has a voters guide at https://tinyurl.com/fnpvotersguide.
