Members of the Frederick County Data Centers Workgroup held their first meeting on Wednesday evening at Winchester Hall.

A new Frederick County work group met for the first time on Wednesday to start its review of issues related to data centers.

The work group, which consists of 12 members representing different stakeholder groups, is tasked with preparing a report by Dec. 1 that will inform the county’s regulation of the critical digital infrastructure industry.

