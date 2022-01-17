Speed cameras monitored by the Frederick Police Department for the Town of New Market may be running by this spring, and the Town Council is exploring using the anticipated revenue to improve traffic conditions around the elementary school.
New Market's mayor and Town Council have long sought solutions to speeding vehicles on Main Street. On Thursday, the council unanimously voted 5-0 to approve a memorandum of understanding with the city of Frederick for its officers to assist with New Market's impending speed camera system. The Frederick aldermen approved the arrangement a week prior.
New Market Mayor Winslow Burhans III said FPD is expected to spend about four hours a week reviewing footage at a cost of approximately $45 per hour. He said FPD uses the same speed camera system in the city, so there is some familiarity. In April, the council approved a contract with VERRA Mobility with an estimated charge of $4,400 per camera per month.
“It’s been a long effort," Burhans said Thursday, thanking past and present council members for their work toward this moment over the last two years.
Speed camera revenue can be used for safety projects, and council Vice President Shane Rossman offered an idea on how to put the anticipated funds to use.
Around 3 p.m. on school days, Rossman said a long line of vehicles extends from New Market Elementary School as parents wait to pick up their students.
“It’s causing a bottleneck on Main Street, and no one can get through — including our fire department," he said in an interview Monday.
At Thursday's council meeting, Rossman suggested the town explore rerouting parent cars through North Alley to the school. The town could install gates on either side of the road for safety, he said, and to keep vehicles from cutting through during nonpickup hours. Rossman said drop-off times in the morning don't seem to create as big of a traffic concern.
He estimated the project would cost roughly $300,000 in total, to include engineering and installation. Rossman said he's spoken with New Market Elementary Principal Jason Bowser about the idea. To move forward, Rossman expects the town would need a memorandum of understanding from Frederick County Public Schools.
“It’s not going to happen right away," Rossman told the News-Post, acknowledging the proposal was in the idea stage. But he thinks it would be a “great project for the revenue coming off of the speed cameras."
He said residents are welcome to share their thoughts at Town Council meetings. Regular meetings are scheduled the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
A few steps remain before cameras would be installed. New Market will need a program administrator, and Burhans told the councilmen that he had a candidate for their consideration. The administrator, once selected, will need to undergo training. What's more, the town must advertise the installation of the speed camera system before it begins operation, according to Burhans.
The mayor expressed hope to have speed cameras rolling by spring, which would be about one year since the council approved the speed camera ordinance that enabled the council to reach this point.
