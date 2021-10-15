Noise complaints surrounding a local restaurant may lead to action from the New Market Town Council.
The Derby, a popular restaurant and bar at 83 Old National Pike, in the past month has elicited various noise complaints from residents, according to Mayor Winslow Burhans III and Council Vice President Shane Rossman. One resident even came to the council meeting in person Thursday night to complain.
“My walls are vibrating,” he said.
The resident claimed music can be heard Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, sometimes after 9 p.m.
“The Derby is something that everybody loves to go to,” Burhans said, but people can’t “get bounced out of their bed.”
“I think we have to do something,” Rossman said.
The mayor and council discussed a possible noise ordinance. Burhans said he spoke to the owner before about the noise complaints.
“Now we’re forced to regulate them,” the mayor said.
On Friday, Burhans took a break from his lunch at The Derby to speak with the News-Post. He said he spoke to Sheriff Chuck Jenkins about the issue. If the county’s noise ordinance doesn’t apply to the municipality, Burhans said the council could enact its own ordinance.
Dan Caiola, The Derby’s owner, said the business would be “happy” to comply with a noise ordinance if the town council adopts one. He said The Derby hosts six themed parties per year out back and offers live acoustic music on weekends. He said music starts at 5 p.m. and they shut things down at 9 p.m. to be courteous to their neighbors.
“We provide great fun and local entertainment,” Caiola said in an interview with the News-Post. “It’s a shame that the residents that live on Main Street in a commercial area can’t deal with it.”
Councilmen and the mayor Thursday also discussed parking complaints around the restaurant. Burhans said customers appear to want to park as close as possible to The Derby and sometimes block driveways or park in yards, even though there’s more parking farther down the street. He suggested the town may need to consider painting curbs or installing signs to deter this behavior. Caiola didn’t comment on the parking situation.
In other business
The council received a visit from county engineering supervisor David Olney to discuss traffic calming possibilities. The town’s been having issues with speeding at a wide intersection at Old New Market Road and East Wainscot Drive. With the road being county-owned, Olney came in to assist.
The mayor and council conveyed that at least two homeowners associations would support work to make the road safer.
“How many signatures you want? We’ll get them,” Burhans said.
Olney indicated the county has a traffic-calming program and that further study is needed to determine what solutions would be best for the area. He’ll return with an update.
The mayor and council also expressed worry over speeding on Cider Press Circle, a locally owned road. While town engineer Shawn Burnett said a stop sign would not be advisable — as stop signs are not considered speed reduction devices — he is going to look into the possibility of adding a speed hump. Burnett was directed to work with a local citizen, who has experience in traffic engineering and offered to help, to assess possible scenarios and compare notes.
The butterfly sculpture outside town hall is expected to find a new home in the community park.
Artist Parran Collery created works of art for five municipalities as part of a project called Art on Main. As the one-year term for the displays comes to a close, municipalities had the option to buy the sculptures, according to Grants and Main Street Manager Jean LaPadula.
The council voted unanimously to purchase the sculpture for $600 and eventually move it to the northwest corner of the community park to complement a future Eagle Scout’s plan to build a pollinator garden.
(1) comment
The Derby violated all the covid rules. It should surprise no one that they disregard the noise ordinance, parking, and any other rule they think doesn't apply to them.
