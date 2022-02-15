Greener days are ahead in New Market.
The Town Council on Thursday unanimously voted to partner with Oakdale High School to assist students in their mission to recycle.
The school is ranked 14th nationwide in the NexTrex challenge to recycle soft plastics that can’t be recycled at home, such as plastic Amazon bags, grocery bags, paper towel packaging and more. Each year, the decking company Trex sponsors a competition at schools across the country. Oakdale has collected hundreds of pounds of plastic.
Oakdale senior and Environmental Action Club President Paige Smith asked the New Market mayor and town council at their virtual meeting last week to help with the initiative by providing space in town for another plastic collection point.
“Since it’s been so successful, we’re trying to expand it into the community,” Smith told the mayor and council.
Council Vice President Shane Rossman suggested the porch of the old town hall at 39 W. Main St. be home to a Trex receptacle.
Before voting in favor of the proposal, a few council members and Mayor Winslow Burhans III expressed concern over whether trash would make its way into the recycling bin. Ultimately, it was decided that Oakdale students would check the bin periodically. Smith noted they would sort out trash anyway when they go to weigh the plastic for the challenge.
Councilman Chris Weatherly said the town’s Green Team would also be interested in providing receptacles for other kinds of recyclables. In approving the three-month trial period for the Trex recycling challenge, the council also voted to run a recycling pilot simultaneously for the Green Team at old town hall. Bins will be labeled so locals know where to place their recyclables.
“This is an awesome idea, and I’m glad Oakdale is championing this effort,” Rossman told Smith. “We’ll see if we can get you to No. 1.”
Smith was pleased with the vote. She estimated it would take about two weeks to get a Trex bin for the old town hall.
“The three-month pilot program for it seems like the best plan of action due to contamination concerns, and all Council Members were extremely supportive,” she wrote in an email to the News-Post. “It went better than expected since New Market’s Green Team was inspired to also implement public sorting stations ... which I think is such a great idea.”
After the council meeting, Smith also secured partnerships with local eateries 5 West Cafe and The Derby to host plastic drop-off sites, in addition to the old town hall location. She’s hopeful other businesses will come on board, too.
