Construction is underway on a new substation in Jefferson that Potomac Edison said will enhance system reliability for about 4,300 customers in Frederick County.
Site work recently began on the project, according to a news release. It will span 9 acres on Burgee Drive south of U.S. 340.
It is expected to benefit customers in the Brunswick, Jefferson and Petersville areas.
“The substation will tap into an existing overhead transmission line, reducing the need for additional construction, and will convert 230-kilovolt, high-voltage power to 34.5-kilovolt power that will then be distributed to the local system,” the release read.
Potomac Edison expects the substation to be in service in early 2023.
“With the demand for power rising in Frederick County due to continued growth, this new substation will increase the capacity of our distribution system and help reduce extended outages for thousands of customers we serve,” Linda Moss, president of FirstEnergy’s Maryland operations, said in the release.
Potomac Edison is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp.
Last year, Potomac Edison installed 13 new substation reclosers in Frederick and Garrett counties to reduce service interruptions, according to the release. The company is also replacing about 50 miles of underground electrical cable in Maryland annually.
