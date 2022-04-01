Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor introduced a nearly $200 million budget Friday that would increase the minimum wage for full-time city employees and add positions in the city’s code enforcement, public works and parks departments.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel, and a post-pandemic Frederick is in sight,” he said Friday.
The fiscal 2023 budget proposed Friday includes a $127 million general fund and would keep the city’s current municipal property tax rate at 73 cents per $100 of assessed value for the 10th straight year.
Additional funds for water and sewer, stormwater, parking, the Weinberg Center for the Arts, Frederick Municipal Airport, Clustered Spires golf course and reserves bring the total proposed budget to $197.3 million.
While the city’s $112 million fiscal 2022 budget prioritized public health and safety and economic sustainability, the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 will help the city prepare for life after the pandemic, O’Connor said.
The proposal is based around priorities including sustainable urban planning, safe and vibrant communities, competitive employment and civic engagement, he said.
It includes a new compensation scale that addresses issues of equity and seniority and increases the full-time minimum wage for city employees to $20 per hour.
O’Connor’s proposal also adds positions in the city’s code enforcement office, along with civilian positions in the Frederick Police Department’s communications division. Additional positions would also be funded in the city’s parks and recreation, public works, engineering and water and sewer departments.
O’Connor said his top capital priority was the inclusion of money for the design and building of the new police headquarters at 100 E. All Saints St. in Frederick.
He would also fund a green bank program to generate money for sustainable energy projects, construction of charging stations for electric vehicles and full implementation of a body camera program for city police.
The city’s five aldermen said they were still reviewing O’Connor’s proposal Friday afternoon.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said that in a preliminary look, the budget was the first she’d seen in a while that’s not “robbing Peter to pay Paul” by shifting money around from different funds.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he’d be looking through the budget with an eye to how it prioritizes residents above all else.
City residents will have a chance to provide their opinions on the proposed budget in a series of hearings held by the mayor and aldermen before they vote to approve the final budget in May.
The first hearing will be at 7 p.m. on April 6.
On April 14, April 25 and April 28, the mayor and aldermen will host double sessions from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
On May 2 and May 10, public hearings will be held at 7 p.m.
