Rutherford
Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford speaks at a press conference Thursday at Helping Up Mission in Baltimore.

 News-Post photo by Heather Mongilio

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s lieutenant governor says the state could get a small amount of a coronavirus vaccine as soon as mid-December.

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford made the announcement Wednesday at the start of a Board of Public Works meeting.

Rutherford says health care workers will get the vaccine first. After that, workers in nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be a priority.

The Republican emphasized that not everyone will be able to get the vaccine at first. However, he says when the general public can get vaccinated, people should. He says a vaccine might not be available to the general public until the spring, “if we’re fortunate.”

