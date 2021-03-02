Frederick residents and viewers of city meetings now have another way to provide feedback to local officials after the official unveiling of the city's eComment feature this week.
After testing the service during a variety of public meetings, the city made the feature available for all public meetings and workshops of the mayor and aldermen, as well as selected other meetings, beginning Monday, according to city officials.
The feature allows online viewers to share one comment per agenda item through the Granicus site used for viewing city meetings.
The eComments will become part of the public record — just as a comment made in person would.
Comments can be made in the days leading up to a meeting or during the meeting itself, but the feature won't be available once an item has been discussed or voted on.
The technology will make city meetings more accessible to the public and make it easier for city residents and constituents to make their opinions known to officials, Mayor Michael O'Connor said in a prepared statement.
The eComment feature is available at frederickmd.gov/ecomment.
