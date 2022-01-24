The State Highway Administration will open new exit ramps on Md. 85 to Interstate 270 during work Monday night.
Crews will activate new traffic signals, apply new pavement markings and signage on Md. 85 starting at 8 p.m. Monday to open the new ramps from northbound and southbound Md. 85 to northbound I-270.
The work is expected to end by 6 a.m. Tuesday.
It's all part of an $87.7 million interchange project at Md. 85 and I-270, which will replace two bridges on I-270 and widen Md. 85 in both directions between Spectrum Drive and Crestwood Boulevard. The overall project is expected to be finished in spring 2023.
There are a “lot of moving parts” with Monday night's work, SHA spokeswoman Elizabeth Harris said Monday.
The new exit ramp on northbound Md. 85 is about a quarter-mile south of the existing exit, and officials believe it will improve dealing with the heavy turning movements that happen along Md. 85, according to an SHA release.
Drivers using the new exit to northbound Md. 85 will cross southbound Md. 85 with a traffic signal. The existing exit and traffic signal will close after the new ramp opens.
The overnight work Monday will require the temporary closing of Exit 31B on southbound I-270 to southbound Md. 85. Drivers will be detoured to the next exit at Md. 80 and use northbound I-270 to eastbound I-70 for access to southbound Md. 85.
Crestwood Boulevard will also temporarily close between Md. 85 and Westview Drive, with drivers using Westview Drive to Executive Way to access Md. 85.
Drivers should expect lane shifts and restrictions on Md. 85 in both directions, along with northbound I-270 during Monday's overnight work, according to the SHA release.
New traffic signals at the end of the northbound I-270 exit ramp to Md. 85, which will provide improved use and access for Md. 85 in both directions, the release said.
The first phase of the project began in 2019, and was one of the county's top transportation priorities.
The two bridges, which carry more than 115,000 vehicles per day, were built in 1950 and were among 69 bridges rated structurally deficient by the state in 2015.
