A grassy field immediately to the south of Woodsboro’s Mount Hope Cemetery may one day look much different.
Local businessman Steve Trout, who owns the 14.5-acre plot of land, is working with a civil engineer and the vice president of a real estate and land development company to design a residential community for the property.
Although plans are still in the early stages, Trout hopes to add 58 townhouses, and about 1,200 square feet of retail and commercial space to the property, which stands about 1,000 feet from the southern edge of town.
He is planning to donate about 2.5 acres of the land to the neighboring cemetery.
At last month’s town meeting, Trout and his partners in the project — Andrew Brown of CPG Realty and Joseph Ceci of Fox & Associates — gave an overview of their plans to the commissioners and burgess.
Trout, Ceci and Brown will present an official concept plan for the development at a town Planning and Zoning meeting early next year, Brown said in an interview on Friday.
At the town meeting in October, he said the project isn’t expected to break ground for another two or three years.
During the meeting, Ceci reviewed what parking is planned to look like at the development and described plans for a small park or playground in the community.
Future designs will offer more specifics about plans for the development’s water and sewer infrastructure and other details, Ceci and Brown said.
Down the road, the town will also have a better idea about the kinds of businesses that could fill the development’s retail and commercial space, Brown said at the meeting.
It would be great if the community could include some local businesses, Burgess Heath Barnes said.
“The last thing I want to see is a Dollar General sitting there on one side, a McDonald’s on one side, and a Dunkin’ Donuts on the other,” he said.
Commissioner Jesse Case initially expressed some trepidation about the development at the town meeting.
When he joined the Board of Commissioners, he said, he promised to do his best to keep the town as small as possible.
With Main Street to the west and Woodsboro Pike to the east, “it’s gonna be two roads, encapsulating all these people,” Case said. “I’ve never really enjoyed the idea of driving by and just seeing a ton of people.”
Still, he said, he thinks the development would be good for Woodsboro.
Jakob Dzik, a local business owner who attended the meeting in October, agreed the residential community wouldn’t “look like Woodsboro.” But he spoke optimistically about what the development would mean for the town.
It would bring more customers to local businesses, like the auto repair shop he owns on Council Drive, Dzik said. It might also encourage people to purchase some of the older buildings downtown and refurbish them.
He could see the project bringing “a lot of life back to the town,” he said.
Just NO
