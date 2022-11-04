Townhome Development Woodsboro
Buy Now

A plot of land at 620 S. Main St. in Woodsboro is seen on Friday. Steve Trout, a businessman, wants to build a townhouse and retail development on 14.5 acres.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A grassy field immediately to the south of Woodsboro’s Mount Hope Cemetery may one day look much different.

Local businessman Steve Trout, who owns the 14.5-acre plot of land, is working with a civil engineer and the vice president of a real estate and land development company to design a residential community for the property.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(1) comment

Plumbum
Plumbum

Just NO

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription