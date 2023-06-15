A Frederick County road project is expected to begin soon that will expand a major roadway north of Frederick, as officials try to manage projected growth and traffic in the area.
The project will expand Christopher’s Crossing from a two-lane divided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway from the Frederick city limits at Whittier Drive to the intersection of Walter Martz/Poole Jones Road.
The project will also provide intersection and drainage improvements, add a 10-foot wide bike lane, and include a 5-foot wide sidewalk for the section between Walter Martz/Poole Jones Road and Yellow Springs Road.
Construction on the project was expected to start in the spring of 2023, according to the county website, but it wasn’t immediately clear Thursday when work would begin.
A project manager with the county’s Office of Transportation Engineering could not be reached for comment Thursday.
The improvements are needed to create a roadway consistent with the city’s extension of Christopher’s Crossing that was completed in 2020 and to handle increased traffic from developments on the northern side of the city and in nearby parts of the county, according to the county website.
Traffic in the area is expected to increase 50% to 80% from current levels by 2039, rising from 7,000 vehicles per day to 12,600 vehicles per day, according to a 2019 traffic study.
The increased traffic is expected to produce significant congestion where Christopher’s Crossing connects with Yellow Springs Road and Jordan Valley Way.
The road is near several residential housing developments that are either planned or in the works.
They include the Preserve at Tuscarora, approved for 250 units, and the Tuscarora Creek development, with 847 units approved.
Sections of Christopher’s Crossing are also included in the city of Frederick’s Capital Improvements Plan, as part of a plan to make it part of a road network looping around the city.
They include a plan to extend Christopher’s Crossing as a four-lane road along Kemp Lane from the intersection with Denali Drive to Shookstown Road, and extending to Old Camp Road on the west side of the city.
Another project would make it four lanes from Rocky Springs Road to Kemp Lane.
(1) comment
Quote:
"The road is near several residential housing developments that are either planned or in the works.
They include the Preserve at Tuscarora, approved for 250 units, and the Tuscarora Creek development, with 847 units approved."
I guess we can plan on the area developers paying for all of this road construction, right?
