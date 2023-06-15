Christophers Crossing Program
Construction could start soon on a project to widen Christophers Crossing near the intersection of Yellow Springs Road. The section is to be widened to two lanes in each direction.

A Frederick County road project is expected to begin soon that will expand a major roadway north of Frederick, as officials try to manage projected growth and traffic in the area.

The project will expand Christopher’s Crossing from a two-lane divided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway from the Frederick city limits at Whittier Drive to the intersection of Walter Martz/Poole Jones Road.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"The road is near several residential housing developments that are either planned or in the works.

They include the Preserve at Tuscarora, approved for 250 units, and the Tuscarora Creek development, with 847 units approved."

I guess we can plan on the area developers paying for all of this road construction, right?

