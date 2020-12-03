The first phase of a long-awaited addition to the west side of Frederick is expected to be complete in the weeks ahead.
Construction for Phase 1 of Sophie and Madigan’s Playground, which began in September within the future site of the city’s Westside Regional Park, will be finished soon, according to a report prepared by city staff.
The city’s aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to accept a $50,000 grant from the state as part of the playground’s construction.
There are still two more phases to the project, which will honor the memories of Sophie Lillard, 6, and her sister Madigan, 3, who died when their house near Myersville caught fire in 2013.
It will include a carousel-themed gazebo, an amphitheater and three play areas centered around medieval, pirate and mermaid themes, representing interests shared by the two girls.
The playground will be part of the larger Westside Regional Park, which will include sports fields and amenities on the city’s 136-acre Hargett Farm property off of Butterfly Lane.
The city recently opened a new roundabout at Himes Avenue and Butterfly Lane, near the new playground, with a connection to Contender Way.
Earlier this year, Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said the area will be “so much more than just a playground” and will be a destination play area in the city.
He thanked the Lillards “for sharing your family so openly with the city of Frederick.”
(1) comment
I drive by this area frequently, and the completed initial phase of the playground appears fun and inviting, and when open, will be a real community asset. Many thanks to the city and the family of Sophie and Madigan for providing this wonderful public space and creating something meaningful out of tragedy. I look forward to making memories there with my two young grandsons!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.