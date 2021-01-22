Frederick will have a new traffic engineer to help handle an increase in development and other issues, replacing a position in the city's surveying department.
The city's aldermen voted 5-0 Thursday night to replace a lead survey tech position in the city's fiscal 2021 position schedule with a traffic engineer position, a move recommended by city staff to help handle an increase in development and improvement applications.
In a December workshop, Scott Helgeson, manager of the city's engineering department, told the aldermen that the city's two-person traffic division was having a hard time keeping up with increasing demands on their time.
Alderman Kelly Russell said Thursday that while she believes another traffic engineer position is long overdue, she's concerned that they're undervaluing the work of the survey department.
The new traffic engineer position’s responsibilities will include collecting data, performing traffic studies and engineering analysis, designing minor transportation, intersection and signal upgrades, managing the planning and execution of transportation-related capital projects, and researching and updating engineering standards.
