The Frederick County Council on Tuesday approved three bills, including one allowing a development project at Rosehaven Manor in Frederick to continue after being stalled since November 2021.
The bill will extend development approval deadlines to account for building delays that Councilman Steve McKay, R, said were caused by the pandemic.
The developer, Overlook at Long Branch, a subsidiary of Wormald, couldn’t continue the project after its letter of understanding with the county expired in November 2021.
Wormald’s letter of understanding was for the adequate public facilities ordinance, which ensures that development does not overburden roads and intersections, as well as schools and water and sewer infrastructure.
McKay’s bill will temporarily extend the approval period for Wormald’s expired development approval plans and the letter of understanding with the county for up to 18 months past when the ordinance takes effect. An ordinance takes effect the day the council passes it.
“To me, this issue focuses on fairness,” McKay said during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Council members voted 5-2 in favor of the bill. Council Vice President Michael Blue and Councilman Phil Dacey, who are Republicans, and Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater and Councilman Kai Hagen, who are Democrats, joined McKay to vote for the bill.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, and Councilman Jerry Donald, D, voted against it. Both said the development would overburden public schools because its adequate public facilities ordinance letter of understanding with the county was years old.
“Fairness is not allowing a development to move forward without adequately addressing the [adequate public facilities ordinance],” Keegan-Ayer said.
McKay, though, said the letter of understanding included growth projections anyway and should not be seen as outdated.
The extension will also apply to expired development approvals valid between March 5, 2020, and July 1, 2021.
“I think this will come back to haunt us in years to come,” Keegan-Ayer said. “I think we will have other developers move forward and say, ‘We also ran into a problem because of the pandemic.’ ”
Besides helping Wormald, McKay said, letting the development move forward will allow Rick Jones and his wife, Shea, who invested their life savings in restoring Rosehaven Manor, to finish what they started.
The couple, who provided emotional testimony at an Aug. 23 council meeting, couldn’t continue restoring the historic home since Wormald’s letter of understanding to subdivide the property expired in November.
McKay said people who live near Rosehaven Manor will benefit from the project proceeding, too. Several residents said during the Aug. 30 council meeting that they’ve been outraged at speeding along Md. 144, near the intersections of Linganore and Bartonsville roads.
Wormald’s project will relocate Linganore Road so that it runs through the new development. It would include the addition of a traffic light to limit speeding.
The council voted unanimously to pass two other bills, both of which Keegan-Ayer sponsored on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner, D.
One bill grants commercial facilities up to 180 days from when the county plats their land to have all off-site public water and sewer lines, and facilities operating.
The county’s code sets the deadline at 90 days. Residential facilities will still have 90 days.
The second bill amends the county ethics law to bring it in line with changes the state legislature made to the State Ethics Law in the 2021 legislative session.
