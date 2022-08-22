Before the Frederick County Council started workshops on a nearly 200-page plan to preserve the Sugarloaf Mountain area, dozens of area residents and advocacy organizations were outspoken about one paragraph in particular.

The Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan states on page 54 that the scale and scope of future development within the Urbana Community Growth Area, along Interstate 270, “may result in a limited plan amendment," a reference interpreted as an expectation of possible growth there.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

"During a County Council workshop on Monday, Councilman Steve McKay, R, proposed striking much of the paragraph from the plan. The language was "inflammatory" and "superfluous," he said, given that a future zoning plan could eventually supersede the requirements of the Sugarloaf plan anyway."

In an attempt to avoid asking this question, I scanned through the following PDF:

https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/339125/Sugarloaf-FCPC-Recommended-Plan---July-2022

There is a lot there but I could not find the answer to my question, which is:

Does the paragraph in question refer to land that is within the existing Sugarloaf area?

Plumbum
Plumbum

Way to go, Steve!

Piedmontgardener

Big no on exemptions. That's hallowed ground out there, it never should be large scale developed, the 25 acre size restriction is exactly where it should land.

