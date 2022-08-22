Before the Frederick County Council started workshops on a nearly 200-page plan to preserve the Sugarloaf Mountain area, dozens of area residents and advocacy organizations were outspoken about one paragraph in particular.
The Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan states on page 54 that the scale and scope of future development within the Urbana Community Growth Area, along Interstate 270, “may result in a limited plan amendment," a reference interpreted as an expectation of possible growth there.
During a County Council workshop on Monday, Councilman Steve McKay, R, proposed striking much of the paragraph from the plan. The language was "inflammatory" and "superfluous," he said, given that a future zoning plan could eventually supersede the requirements of the Sugarloaf plan anyway.
Councilman Kai Hagen said during the meeting that he was interested in cosponsoring McKay's amendment.
The Frederick County Planning Commission added the language before forwarding its final version of the plan to the County Council in July.
The Sugarloaf plan would rezone and shield from development nearly 20,000 acres between Monocacy National Battlefield and Frederick County’s border with Montgomery County.
From the county line, the preserved area’s western boundary winds along the Monocacy River to Monocacy National Battlefield. Interstate 270 is the eastern line between the rural Sugarloaf land and suburban development in Urbana.
Proponents have said the plan is an effective way to preserve natural resources and ecosystems, including forests, water and wildlife. Opponents worry it will stifle development along parts of the interstate.
Residents of the Sugarloaf Mountain area wrote to the County Council in opposition to the wording on page 54. They said they worried that such language could allow for development to encroach areas the plan would preserve.
Members of the Sugarloaf Alliance — a nonprofit organization seeking to protect the natural and historical aspects of the Sugarloaf Mountain area — posted a petition on Change.org in support of the plan but in opposition to the language on page 54.
As of Aug. 15, when the Sugarloaf Alliance sent the petition results to the County Council, the petition had 661 signatures from people all over the country, as far away as California.
Sugarloaf-area residents have long viewed I-270 as a dividing line between the historic, rural land where they live and development that defines Urbana. Developers and the Maryland Department of Commerce have pointed to the commercial development and increase land values that the area could bring.
The county’s Planning Commission, which held 10 workshop meetings on the plan from September 2021 to June 2022, approved a final version and forwarded it to the County Council in July.
Monday marked the County Council's fifth workshop on the proposal with county planners. Their discussions have centered on chapters 4 and 5 of the plan, which focus on land uses, types of transportation and road projects the Sugarloaf plan may restrict or prohibit.
The council is scheduled to discuss other parts of the plan later in August, September and October. The council must vote to adopt changes to the plan by Oct. 18. Otherwise, the 90-day window to consider legislation will have passed.
If the council does not approve changes by Oct. 18, the county will adopt the Planning Commission’s version of the plan.
An overlay zoning district covering nearly the entire Sugarloaf plan area is meant to control development in the area.
The overlay includes standards for the scale, intensity and impact of development on forest land, water quality, roads and the surrounding community, said Tim Goodfellow, the county planner spearheading the Sugarloaf plan. It prohibits land uses like shooting ranges and clubs, carnivals, circuses and industrial waste landfills.
McKay also proposed an amendment that would exempt buildings used only for agricultural activities, like barns, from the design standards of the overlay.
Another change the Planning Commission adopted since March would exempt from the overlay restrictions a portion of land near the I-270 and Md. 80 interchange in Urbana. The area includes three businesses — Kannavis cannabis store, Potomac Garden Center, and Greenbriar Veterinary Hospital and Luxury Pet Resort.
It does not, however, exempt nearby property belonging to Natelli Communities LLC, the Montgomery County-based development company largely responsible for development in Urbana.
In an Aug. 9 letter to the County Council, Tom Natelli, the CEO of Natelli Communities, requested that the council vote to revert the plan to a version from the summer of 2021 that exempted his property from the overlay restrictions.
Members of the Sugarloaf Alliance and other residents of the area said the omission of land parcel, near Thurston Road and I-270, was an encroachment of the I-270 dividing line and were pleased to see the county Planning Commission change it before forwarding the plan to the council.
The Sugarloaf plan area encompasses nearly 900 homes and 2,400 residents, according to plan documents. It is part of the larger Livable Frederick Master Plan the county adopted in 2019 to guide development and preservation.
(3) comments
Quote:
"During a County Council workshop on Monday, Councilman Steve McKay, R, proposed striking much of the paragraph from the plan. The language was "inflammatory" and "superfluous," he said, given that a future zoning plan could eventually supersede the requirements of the Sugarloaf plan anyway."
In an attempt to avoid asking this question, I scanned through the following PDF:
https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/339125/Sugarloaf-FCPC-Recommended-Plan---July-2022
There is a lot there but I could not find the answer to my question, which is:
Does the paragraph in question refer to land that is within the existing Sugarloaf area?
Way to go, Steve!
Big no on exemptions. That's hallowed ground out there, it never should be large scale developed, the 25 acre size restriction is exactly where it should land.
