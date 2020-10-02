Frederick County Council members got their first taste of the Sugarloaf Area Plan late last month, but an ultimate decision on finalizing that long-term small area plan is still roughly a year away.
Tim Goodfellow, the county’s Livable Frederick Environmental Planner, outlined the current status of that plan, which covers 17,630 acres spanning Sugarloaf Mountain and the surrounding farmland and communities, and borders Montgomery County and its agricultural reserve on the southeastern part of Frederick County.
The plan still needs to be reviewed and approved by the county’s Planning Commission before it reaches the County Council sometime late next year. Councilman Kai Hagen (D) said this week he’s advocated for preserving the mountain and land around it for around two decades.
Hagen said no one policy will be a part of those conservation efforts — whether it be easements, zoning changes, buying land or other efforts. But it is vital to preserve the land, he added.
“If you want to preserve something like that and respect property rights and the wishes of the community and the natural resources and everything else, it’s a balancing act, practically and politically,” Hagen said. “And you’ve got to try and find that sweet spot that works.”
Last Tuesday’s council meeting revealed that exactly how that happens is still preliminary. Councilman Steve McKay (R) asked Goodfellow and Kimberly Golden Brandt, the county’s Livable Frederick director, what possible recommendations might come out of the area plan on conservation and other efforts.
Brandt said she and others are scheduled to meet before the County Council at the end of October for an update, but Goodfellow is still writing the preliminary draft of the plan for review. Planning staff is still having discussions with the county attorney’s office and development review office to see what logistically works, she added.
Sugarloaf Mountain and the surrounding areas in the planning area are in Councilman Jerry Donald’s district, District 1. He believes nobody on the council would be against preserving the land and preventing any sort of considerable future development.
Seeing what the advisory group — which consists of county planning staff, local landowners and other parties — recommends will be important, Donald said.
“I want to see what the working group does with it and what the Planning Commission thinks ... I’ll get my bite at the apple later, but preserving that area is a priority,” Donald said.
Another element in the plan is that much of the land in the plan is owned by Stronghold Incorporated, a nonprofit founded by Gordon Strong, a Chicago businessman who bought much of the land in the early- to mid-1900s in an effort to preserve the area.
There is a “sunset date” for Stronghold, which would occur in 2045, according to county planning staff reports. Navigating that long-term issue is important moving forward, county officials said.
David Webster, executive secretary and treasurer of Stronghold, was unavailable for comment Friday. County Executive Jan Gardner (D) believes county officials and the nonprofit share the goal of long-term preservation for the Sugarloaf area.
“They’re participating in this, and I think they’re committed to conservation as well,” Gardner said.
