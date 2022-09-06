The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to push its deadline to consider a plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area.
The new deadline — which County Attorney Bryon Black advised the council to adopt “out of an abundance of caution” to ensure the county will comply with state law — will not change the council's timeline for the plan.
The council is scheduled to vote on Oct. 18 whether to approve the Sugarloaf plan, which would preserve nearly 20,000 acres in the southern part of Frederick County between Interstate 270 and the Monocacy River.
Under Maryland’s state code for comprehensive land use plans, the council had 90 days to consider the plan from the time the Planning Commission certified it.
The Planning Commission signed its final version of the plan on July 13, and the County Council received the plan on July 21, Black said during the council's meeting Tuesday.
Maryland state law, however, does not specify whether the plan was considered certified when the Planning Commission signed it on July 13 or when the council received it eight days later, Black said.
If, under state law, the plan was certified when the Planning Commission signed it, the state’s 90-day period would end Oct. 11. But if the plan was certified when the council received it, the period would end Oct. 19 — one day after the council is scheduled to vote.
To prevent confusion about whether the county could be in violation of the state’s 90-day deadline by voting on Oct. 18, the Office of the County Attorney asked the council to extend the 90-day period.
State law grants legislative bodies the authority to extend the deadline by up to 60 days if members determine there are “exigent circumstances” that would prevent them from voting on the plan within the initial 90-day window.
In its resolution to extend the deadline, the council cited the complexity of the Sugarloaf plan and the number of meetings scheduled to review, discuss and receive public comment about it; public hearing notice requirements; the number of additional matters the council has on its agendas; and the limit on how many legislative days the council may have each year.
Frederick County’s charter prohibits the council from passing any bills in November during a council member election year, so the council would have had until Oct. 31 to take action on the plan regardless of the state’s 90-day window.
If the council does not approve, modify, disapprove or remand the Sugarloaf plan by Oct. 31, then the county will adopt the version of the plan that the Planning Commission certified in July.
