Frederick County has tapped a director from Preservation Maryland to lead the implementation of its new master plan, according to a press release issued Friday.
The county's planning and permitting hired Kimberly Golden Brandt as director of the Livable Frederick Planning and Design Office. Brandt previously served as director of Smart Growth Maryland for Preservation Maryland, where she advocated policies, programs and plans that support investment in Maryland’s cities and towns and conservation of rural lands.
She was appointed to serve on the city of Brunswick’s Preservation and Revitalization Committee. Prior to working with Preservation Maryland, she was executive director of 1000 Friends of Maryland, a nonprofit organization that in 2018 merged with Preservation Maryland, according to the release.
In her new role, Brandt will lead the office responsible for the planning, design and implementation of small area plans, including the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Plan and the South Frederick Corridors Plan, the release said.
The new Livable Frederick office was created through a reorganization of the Division of Planning and Permitting. As part of that reorganization, Denis Superczynski moved into the role of Livable Frederick planning manager.
