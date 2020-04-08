Drivers on Ballenger Creek Pike south of Frederick will see delays in the coming weeks as Frederick County begins a project to widen a section of the road.
The $5 million project to widen Ballenger Creek Pike – also known as Md. 180 – to two lanes in each direction between Crestwood Boulevard and Corporate Drive, as well as add on-road bike lanes and other amenities, is expected to be finished by the fall, according to a county release.
Design is complete, and the objective is to get the project done in time for the start of the next school year, said Ron Burns, transportation engineering manager for the county's Division of Planning and Permitting.
The project will run past Ballenger Creek Middle School, and near Tuscarora High School.
No detours are planned for the work, and delays should be typical for a road project, Burns said. Crews will do one side of the road while traffic moves on the other, then the work will be reversed.
The project will also address operational concerns about the intersection of Crestwood Boulevard and Ballenger Creek Pike. Plans include adding southbound double left turn lanes and a westbound free right turn lane to reduce build-ups during peak times, Burns said.
The project will be paid for by the developers of the Ballenger Run community, and done by Kinsley Construction and F.O. Day construction companies.
The new project will tie into a project finished in 2017 to widen Ballenger Creek Pike from north of Crestwood Boulevard to Solarex Court, and an ongoing State Highway Administration project to add a second bridge over U.S. 340/U.S. 15 and make other improvements near the intersection of Md. 180 and Butterfly Lane.
It will be the county's first complete street urban boulevard with sidewalks and in-road bike lanes, with a median in parts, Burns said.
When the SHA project is finished, there will be a continuous sidewalk and bike lanes between the city's Westside Regional Park on Butterfly Lane and the Ballenger Creek Trail and Park on the south side of the city, he said.
