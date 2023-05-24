Emmitsburg’s Planning Commission on Monday continued work on the process to create a new comprehensive plan, which outlines a vision for future development.
Chris Jakubiak, a community planning consultant, presented the town's 2015 Comprehensive Plan to the commission Monday, saying he wanted to help start a discussion of the rewrite process.
The new plan should create "sheet music for future commissions to sing from," as far as the town's overall vision for development, Jakubiak said.
Currently, the 2015 Comprehensive Plan has goals such as maintaining the "historical character" of the town's main street and promoting sustainability and mixed-use developments.
A comprehensive plan can "really give good guidance to developers," about the town's hopes for growth, Jakubiak said.
Jakubiak also discussed the rewrite process at the commission's meetings in March and April, according to meeting minutes.
The town is currently at the beginning of what will be a long effort, Najila Ahsan, Emmitsburg's town planner, wrote in an email.
"Writing the Comprehensive Plan is a fairly lengthy and complex process, so we've gotten started now to avoid any potential delays," Ahsan wrote.
The goal is to finish it by the end of 2024, Ahsan added.
It will result in a 2025 report to meet the state-mandated rewrite of a comprehensive plan every 10 years, Ahsan said in a phone interview.
Emmitsburg hired Jakubiak as a consultant to assist with planning-related topics, Ahsan said.
On Monday, Jakubiak walked the commission through the 2015 plan's borders of possible areas for town growth, called the "municipal growth area."
Much of that land is owned by the county, Ahsan said.
Someone could petition that land in the growth area be annexed, in order to develop it, depending on how it has been zoned — or, someone could ask for an amendment to the plan to change zoning, Jakubiak said at the meeting.
And there's a lot of room to grow. The growth area land is "as big as the core of the town. So it's a long-term endeavor," Jakubiak said at the meeting.
Some land likely will continue to be "in conservation" as open space, for example, he said.
But town expansion, as Jakubiak said, and the 2015 plan reiterates, depends on the growth of water and sewage systems.
Emmitsburg residents have faced water issues before, including brown water in 2020, the News-Post previously reported.
Emmitsburg is working with "an old antiquated system," for water and sewer, Board of Commissioners member Joe Ritz, a liaison to the Planning Commission, said in a phone interview.
Rizt noted that the town this year raised water rates.
Aside from the comprehensive plan, Bruce Dean has applied for a change to the town Code to create an "Economic Development Flex District," according to minutes from the April Planning Commission meeting.
Dean is representing Steve Trout, a property owner who wants to use the new type of zoning for property he owns on the east side of U.S. 15 north, Ritz said in a phone interview.
The flex district would "float above town" before being "adopted through a master plan" that would dictate development, according to the minutes.
That was set to be discussed during Monday's meeting, but was postponed to the June meeting after the applicant asked to remove the item from the agenda, Mark Long, the Planning Commission chairperson, said Monday.
