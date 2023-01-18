A Frederick company is proposing to move a food distribution center to a 106-acre parcel of farmland, which the town of Walkersville would annex.
During a joint workshop Wednesday night, the Walkersville Burgess and Town Commission and the Planning Commission listened to details of the plan.
FoodPro, a wholesale restaurant supplier based in Frederick, wants to move its food distribution center to the southwest corner of Biggs Ford Road and Fountain Rock Road, also known as Fountain Rock Farm.
The property would stretch down to Retreat Road, and would be bisected by train tracks. Dave Bowers, whose family owns the property, had been working with FoodPro and its CEO, Scott Brunk.
“This is a great opportunity,” Bowers said. “The Bowerses have been small business owners in Frederick County for a long time, as Scott’s family has, as well. So, as much as we can support, this seems like a win-win for both.”
It would be a lengthy annexation and zoning process, Susan Hauver, the town’s planning and zoning administrator, said.
The last time the town annexed property was in 2010, she said.
There has been no petition for annexation for the property yet, Hauver said. The meeting was just for a presentation of the plan and for the Town Commission and Planning Commission to ask questions.
Brunk said he wanted to work with the town on a good plan and compromise.
Chris Smariga, an engineer working with FoodPro, said FoodPro could have gone to the county first with the plan, but it wanted to speak with the people it would affect directly first.
Though there was no public comment part of the meeting, nearly all of the chairs in Town Hall were filled by spectators.
After Hauver talked about the annexation process and Brunk presented FoodPro’s proposal, he and other FoodPro officials fielded questions from the commissions.
Trucks and transportation were the chief concern during the meeting.
Town Commissioner Tom Gilbert said he was concerned about which roads trucks would take early in the morning to leave and in the afternoon to come back. Fountain Rock Road, an old country road, would take trucks downtown.
But turning left on U.S. 15 from Biggs Ford Road to go south is unsafe, he said.
Brunk said there would be about 30 trucks leaving in the morning from the distribution center, and 20% would take Biggs Ford Road to go north on U.S. 15. Those numbers were met with outraged exclamations from some in the audience.
Brunk also said the company hopes to expand its operation, which would mean more trucks on the road.
After the meeting, Walkersville resident Chuck Velonsky said having tractor-trailers on small country roads makes no sense and the town should reject the plan.
“You got to figure in a few years, it’s going to be two, three times the truck traffic they’re initially presenting,” he said. “So, if it doesn’t even work now, how’s it gonna work then?”
Maryann Carraghan said trucks turning onto U.S. 15 to go south would be a safety hazard. There are already many accidents at that intersection, she said.
“Think of the accidents. … Think of the people in the vehicles that are involved in these accidents and their loss of life, loss of limb,” she said.
Others, like Curtis Kincaid, had just moved into new homes across from the property FoodPro wants to use.
Kincaid said he, his wife and his 1-year-old daughter came to Walkersville to escape the city. This is the opposite of what they wanted.
“I would take my salary and the associated tax revenue and leave,” he said. “And I think I’m not unique in that.”
(2) comments
Food Pro should go where land is already zoned. Think Monocacy Blvd or in the MD 85 business corridor instead of using agricultural land not planned or zoned for a distribution center. The business expansion should be welcomed but in properly zoned for it.
Agreed. This isn't a proper use, it's the cheapest plan they have.
