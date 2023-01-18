FoodPro CEO
Scott Brunk, CEO of FoodPro, answers questions from Walkersville town officials Wednesday during a meeting to talk about the company’s plan to move a food distribution center from Frederick to a 106-acre parcel of farmland, which the town of Walkersville would annex.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A Frederick company is proposing to move a food distribution center to a 106-acre parcel of farmland, which the town of Walkersville would annex.

During a joint workshop Wednesday night, the Walkersville Burgess and Town Commission and the Planning Commission listened to details of the plan.

FrederickFan

Food Pro should go where land is already zoned. Think Monocacy Blvd or in the MD 85 business corridor instead of using agricultural land not planned or zoned for a distribution center. The business expansion should be welcomed but in properly zoned for it.

Piedmontgardener

Agreed. This isn't a proper use, it's the cheapest plan they have.

