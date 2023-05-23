Frederick will receive $80,000 from a regional planning organization to help redesign a five-way intersection in the city.
The city was recently awarded the money from the Unified Planning Work Program of the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board, part of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
The Transportation Planning Board helps organize and fund projects around the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region.
The money will go toward creating preliminary engineering designs to redesign a five-way intersection at South Jefferson Street, Pearl Street, Progress Boulevard and the entrance to a shopping center on the south side of the city.
Along with redesigning the intersection, the project will also provide design recommendations for three transportation corridors in the city to help improve safety for walkers and bikers, as well as overall safety, according to the Transportation Planning Board.
The study will also help develop small area plans for the city's downtown, as well as its southwestern region.
A planning official for the city could not be reached for further details on the plans Tuesday.
The program provides technical help for jurisdictions and local agencies for small planning and preliminary engineering projects that focus on roadway safety, Janie Nham, a transportation planner for the planning board, told its members at its May 17 meeting.
Projects are designed to promote the Transportation Planning Board's safety priorities for roadways, including prioritization of safety in minority and low-income areas, encouraging safe behaviors for people using roads, expanded use of data, and collaboration across agencies and jurisdictions, she said.
The Frederick project was one of eight approved for areas in Maryland and Virginia, including projects in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and a road in Montgomery County.
This year, Maryland and Virginia increased their funding for the program by $150,000 each, increasing the overall funding to $550,000, Nham said.
(1) comment
That would be Prospect Boulevard not Progress Boulevard.
