South Jefferson Street intersection map
Buy Now

The city of Frederick will receive $80,000 from the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board, part of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, for the redesign of an intersection on South Jefferson Street. 

 By Ryan Marshall

Frederick will receive $80,000 from a regional planning organization to help redesign a five-way intersection in the city.

The city was recently awarded the money from the Unified Planning Work Program of the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board, part of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(1) comment

mwjr58

That would be Prospect Boulevard not Progress Boulevard.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription