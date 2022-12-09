The city of Frederick’s Division of Planning will hold an open house on Dec. 14 to discuss the recent charette report on the redesign of East Street.
The meeting will give residents a chance to provide feedback and comments on the report and the transition to a form-based code for the East Street area.
A form-based code would be concerned with how projects and buildings relate to the public realm first, more than what activities take place inside them.
It’s meant to promote high-quality structures, streetscapes and design within an urban context, and create an identifiable environment within a neighborhood or corridor, among other purposes.
The open house will be held in Conference Room C of the City Annex at 140 W. Patrick St. from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.