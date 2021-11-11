The city of Frederick added more residents than all but one other municipality in the Washington region between 2010 and 2020, according to an analysis of U.S. Census data by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
Frederick added 12,932 residents in the 10-year period, more than any city or town in the region except Alexandria, Va., which added 19,501, according to the analysis.
Frederick County added 38,332 people during the same time, bringing the county's official population to 271,717.
Montgomery County added 90,284 people, and Loudoun County in Virginia added 108,648.
The Washington region overall added 660,039 people, with 252,463 in Maryland and 319,754 in Virginia. The District of Columbia added 87,822 residents.
The size of the average household in the region dropped from 3.10 people per household in 1970 to 2.65 people in 2020, according to the data.
The region's population is evenly disbursed, with 43.2 percent living in the Maryland suburbs and 44.7 percent in northern Virginia, and 12.1 percent in the District.
