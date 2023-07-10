Gas House Pike/Monocacy Intersection
Buy Now

A vehicle drives by the intersection of Gas House Pike and Monocacy Boulevard on Monday. A project to widen the intersection is scheduled to begin July 17 and is expected to close a segment of Gas House Pike for five months.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Work scheduled to begin next week will shut down a section of Gas House Pike in Frederick for approximately five months and lead to detours around the work area.

The work is expected to start on July 17.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

(5) comments

Girl No.3

What a mess.

Report Add Reply
TrekMan

Linganore is a royal mess. Period!

Report Add Reply
Traderarb99

Bets on this only taking 5 months? Haven't we learned from the 2+ year Monocacy Bridge debacle that closing the road completely is a terrible idea? Leave at least 1 thru lane open in each direction!

Report Add Reply
notconcerned

Excellent map, FNP?

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"The work to widen Gas House Pike will include adding one right-turn lane and two left-turn lanes onto Monocacy Boulevard and two eastbound lanes from Monocacy Boulevard.

The work to widen Monocacy Boulevard will include adding two left-turn lanes onto Gas House Pike and two through lanes, Coleman wrote.

Northbound lanes coming off of the bridge over the Monocacy River will be shifted to make room for the expanded right-turn lane onto Gas House Pike."

~~~

I wonder what could have created the need for those extra lanes?

How much will this project cost?

Who is paying for it?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription