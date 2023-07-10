Work scheduled to begin next week will shut down a section of Gas House Pike in Frederick for approximately five months and lead to detours around the work area.
The work is expected to start on July 17.
A vehicle drives by the intersection of Gas House Pike and Monocacy Boulevard on Monday. A project to widen the intersection is scheduled to begin July 17 and is expected to close a segment of Gas House Pike for five months.
Work scheduled to begin next week will shut down a section of Gas House Pike in Frederick for approximately five months and lead to detours around the work area.
The work is expected to start on July 17.
It will include widening Gas House Pike at the intersection of Monocacy Boulevard and widening the southbound lanes of Monocacy Boulevard beginning just north of Spires Way, Tracy Coleman, deputy director of public works for the city, wrote in an email last week.
Gas House Pike is expected to be closed between Monocacy Boulevard and Helix Way for five months.
A detour will use Progress Drive and Helix Way to get around the closure, and the city's Clustered Spires Golf Course through an entrance from Precision Way.
The work is being done by developer Trammell Crow as part of required improvements to accommodate increased traffic from projects on each side of Gas House Pike, Coleman wrote.
The work to widen Gas House Pike will include adding one right-turn lane and two left-turn lanes onto Monocacy Boulevard and two eastbound lanes from Monocacy Boulevard.
The work to widen Monocacy Boulevard will include adding two left-turn lanes onto Gas House Pike and two through lanes, Coleman wrote.
Northbound lanes coming off of the bridge over the Monocacy River will be shifted to make room for the expanded right-turn lane onto Gas House Pike.
Bobbi Bradle, practice manager for Leadbetter Rehabilitation Clinic, which is in a business center along Gas House Pike, said the work may complicate things for patients getting to appointments, but shouldn't have a significant impact on the overall business.
People will still be able to get in by using the detour and coming down Helix Way into the center, she said.
The biggest impact will probably be patients getting lost and coming late for appointments, which has a ripple effect through the staff's schedule for the rest of the day, she said.
But the clinic has dealt with the problems caused by road construction before.
It's the seventh year at the location, Bradle said, and it already dealt with the disruptions caused by the delays in finishing the Monocacy Boulevard bridge across the Monocacy River in 2019.
That project closed the stretch of Monocacy Boulevard in 2017 and was projected to open in April 2019, before finally opening in December 2019.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(5) comments
What a mess.
Linganore is a royal mess. Period!
Bets on this only taking 5 months? Haven't we learned from the 2+ year Monocacy Bridge debacle that closing the road completely is a terrible idea? Leave at least 1 thru lane open in each direction!
Excellent map, FNP?
Quote:
"The work to widen Gas House Pike will include adding one right-turn lane and two left-turn lanes onto Monocacy Boulevard and two eastbound lanes from Monocacy Boulevard.
The work to widen Monocacy Boulevard will include adding two left-turn lanes onto Gas House Pike and two through lanes, Coleman wrote.
Northbound lanes coming off of the bridge over the Monocacy River will be shifted to make room for the expanded right-turn lane onto Gas House Pike."
~~~
I wonder what could have created the need for those extra lanes?
How much will this project cost?
Who is paying for it?
