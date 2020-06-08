Two County Council members are seeking public opinion on how a county-owned piece of land west of Urbana High School should be used.
Councilmen Kai Hagen (D) and Steve McKay (R) said last week they’re interested in possibly using that roughly 21-acre piece of land as open or green space, but wanted to hear more from county staff and county residents about the history of the parcel and other possible uses.
Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum told the County Council at a meeting last week that several county division leaders, Frederick County Public School officials and the Board of Education were asked about how they could use the property. None could figure out a use, Harcum said.
“I get it, that land in Urbana is scarce, but without even any hint of an idea about what we could potentially use this land for, the county executive signed off on this, believing that property should be privately owned unless there’s a defined use for it,” Harcum said.
The parcel mostly slopes uphill from west to east, and consists of an old farm property with silos on the southern side, with a wetland. It hooks behind a strip mall with about a dozen businesses, and there is a drainage basin at its northern end, just south of Md. 80.
It was initially going to be designated as surplus property, setting off a process where county officials would start a Request for Proposal (RFP) process for potential developers, County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said this week.
But McKay and Hagen both helped delay that decision at last week’s meeting, arguing there needs to be more public input before the county tries to sell the land. Hagen said there are many possibilities, including using it as open or green space.
“Not every park that the county has, or has developed, needs to be a multi-million dollar, three-phase, intensive, expensive development,” Hagen said. “There are other options, and when I was on the Parks and [Recreation] Commission, part of what I tried to do during that time was get the county to understand that.”
Both he and McKay said they didn’t want to see any commercial or residential development, given how developed Urbana already is.
But Gardner said council members would still have an opportunity to review any plans developers might have. She added that just because the county puts out an RFP, that doesn’t mean county officials will automatically sell the land.
“That’s why you send out the RFP: what ideas do you get for that property? And then you discuss them,” Gardner said. All of these processes come back to the County Council for a second and third consideration depending on where we go with it.”
Some business employees in the strip mall abutting the western side of the parcel said they would like to see the land preserved in some form, and not any development.
Brian Johnson, assistant manager at the Black Hog BBQ, said he appreciates the wildlife behind his business, whether it be foxes, geese and other animals. He added he’s concerned about road access issues if it was developed.
Karen Johnson—manager at Village Vet of Urbana, and not related to Brian—has lived in the Ijamsville and Urbana area since 2006. She also prefered open space over future development.
“It would be nice to have the green space,” Johnson said of the parcel. “If you can keep it green, keep it green.”
McKay understands the council would have more input if the county decides to put out an RFP, but was concerned about any potential leverage any developers would have, given the land is in a community growth area.
One proposal, he said, could be trails and walkways on the northern part of the parcel, with a nature trail on the south side. The vacant farmhouse and land could be used as an agricultural or environmental education site on the parcel’s south side, he added.
“I absolutely think there are going to be developers who will find creative ways to build there, despite some of the terrain,” McKay said of the land.
”Fundamentally, I object we need to build on every blank space that’s left,” he said. “Let’s leave a little green space … we don’t have to pack development into every green patch that we find.”
Gardner, however, said she was surprised by Hagen and McKay’s questions and comments about the parcel and surplus property at last week’s meeting. But she supported a public process.
“We have had a decision to surplus property before with this council, so I am a bit surprised that this has transitioned to a discussion of a full-blown corridor planning process which wouldn’t be something we would do for just one parcel,” she said. “That would be piecemeal rezoning which has legal implications of its own.”
Council members will discuss the parcel further and whether to declare it a surplus property at a future meeting.
Consistently good work From Steve McKay. My best vote in years!
