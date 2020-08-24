A years-long case involving a proposed 1,200-unit housing and retail development near Urbana has finally come to a close— and a grassroots group opposing the project has prevailed.
The Maryland Court of Appeals, the highest court in the state, ruled Monday that developers Payne Investments and 75-80 Properties could not build a proposed property on roughly 390 acres near Green Valley and Fingerboard roads in Monrovia because of a violation of the county’s Ethics Code, among other arguments.
The 7-0 decision was penned by Brynja M. Booth, a judge who asked several questions during the case’s hearing before the Court of Appeals earlier this year.
The decision upholds the state’s Court of Special Appeals decision last year, which also ruled the Monrovia Town Center (MTC) could not be built under a past rezoning process.
The court found that “the Frederick County Council has the discretion to determine the scope of the reconsideration hearing,” Booth wrote.
It also noted that once the Circuit Court determined that the ethics statute had been violated, and sent the case back to the council, the court was correct to vacate the developer’s approvals given by the Board of County Commissioners. That decision came after the developer refused to participate in the hearing to reconsider the project.
The court also rejected the developer’s argument that ambiguity in the county’s ethics code should have allowed them to keep the approvals, because of the expenses they had already put into the property.
Residents Against Landsdale Expansion (RALE) was the citizen-led organization that championed the fight against the MTC. Matt Seubert, the group’s president, thanked the community for its support in the years-long legal battle. The process started when the developers filed an original rezoning application in November 2012.
“It was absolutely key,” Seubert said of RALE’s efforts. “The community came together, and basically funded the legal fees … these things aren’t cheap, and we had a talented lawyer, and it takes a lot of money to challenge these things.”
If the developers still want to rezone the land, they would have to start from scratch — meaning they would have to file a new rezoning application before the county’s Planning Commission and County Council, Seubert said.
The case started with a lie when the developers failed to hold a legally-required community meeting, and ended with a lie with the infamous Frederick Area Committee for Transportation (FACT) letter, Seubert said.
Michele Rosenfeld, the attorney for RALE, argued before the Court of Appeals the FACT letter was a clear example of former county commissioner Paul Smith participating in ex parte communication.
She previously argued Smith unethically influenced the county’s approval process for the site by helping the Frederick Area Committee for Transportation (FACT) write a letter urging the county to enter into the agreement, The News-Post previously reported.
Rosenfeld called Monday’s decision “enormously gratifying.”
It can be very hard to overturn government decisions in land use cases, but she noted the hundreds of people from the community who opposed the project.
“This case seemed to be clear-cut. But you can never tell what a court is going to do,” Rosenfeld said.
Monday’s decision agreed with Rosenfeld and the Court of Special Appeals’ finding that Smith’s communications with FACT were ex parte “because they concerned a pending quasi-judicial proceeding in which he was one of the decision makers but were not part of the record of that proceeding.”
Smith said Monday night that he hadn’t read the decision, but what he’d heard was “disappointing on many, many levels for me.”
If he had it to do over again, he would’ve reported his role in the FACT letter.
“It just never occurred to me that it had to be reported,” he said.
Louis Rouleau, an attorney for the developers, said during the hearing earlier this year the FACT letter should not factor into whether the development should be allowed, as it was outside the scope of what should be considered during the approval process.
Rouleau could not be reached for comment via a phone or email Monday.
County Executive Jan Gardner said she didn’t know what action the developers might take, but lauded Monrovia residents for their efforts. County government joined RALE in their efforts after they agreed some county officials had violated its Ethics Code.
“It’s really been a long, twisted road for several years ... The case is over, the zoning is null and void, and it really shows citizens can hold their government accountable,” Gardner said.
“It probably is the biggest example of citizen engagement and perseverance during my time in local government, and it is a really big win for the citizens, especially the citizens of Monrovia,” she added.
County Councilman Steve McKay, who served as president of RALE before running for office, said Monday’s ruling was “awesome.”
“You can step back and try to look back at the arguments objectively … but you never know how the courts are going to deal with issues until you see it in print,” McKay said. “And we won, the citizens won.”
“It just shows that you should never underestimate the power and conviction of citizens who know fundamentally that something is wrong and collectively stand up and say so,” he added. “It’s a powerful force. The people in that community, myself included, knew that what [developers] were trying to force in that community was wrong.”
The developers could try to rezone the property, but would have to start anew, McKay said. The Court of Appeals decision also hurts the developers regarding a civil suit against the county, McKay said. The developers sought more than $500,000 in damages, the News-Post reported in 2016.
“With this decision, it completely cuts the legs out from underneath of them in their civil suit,” McKay said.
comments
Kudos to Steve McKay, Matt Seubert, and the rest of the RALE team. Well done!
Great news! Citizens won! No one should ever forget the corruption of Blaine Young and his fellow conspirators who did the bidding of the developers at the expense of the taxpayers. Voting in people with integrity helped to save the day!
Thanks to the great and persistent leadership of RALE and the supportive community who testified, did fundraisers, attended meetings and stayed focused on the goal. This is great news.
There wasn’t much ethical about this development from the very beginning. This fight has been going through on for years. I’m happy for the Monrovia/Green Valley community that opposed it.
Finally, some good news!
A heartfelt THANK YOU to Matt, Steve, and everyone else involved in this effort!
CONGRATULATIONS!! [beam]
Thanks Steve, Thanks Matt.
