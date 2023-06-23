Roundabout Proposal
Vehicles drive through the intersection of Motter Avenue, Fairview Avenue and West 13th Street this month. The city of Frederick is proposing a roundabout at the intersection, which has drawn a mixed reaction from residents.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

With more than two weeks left for the public to provide comment on a possible roundabout on Motter Avenue in Frederick, residents’ views seem mixed, according to community members and officials.

The city’s proposal is for a raised roundabout at the intersection of Motter Avenue, West 13th Street, and Fairview Avenue north of downtown Frederick, in an effort to slow traffic and reduce crashes at the intersection.

sevenstones1000

I live in that area - there is no speed problem on Motter Avenue at 13 th St. I have no idea what accidents people are talking about, I have lived here 30+ her and haven’t a seen one at that location.

Please do not put in a roundabout. Because people don’t know how to use them, it will be far more dangerous than a regular intersection with stop signs. And it will make walking down Motter Avenue and crossing there impossible.

Seriously, there is no problem there. Leave it alone. Spend your infrastructure dollars elsewhere.

