With more than two weeks left for the public to provide comment on a possible roundabout on Motter Avenue in Frederick, residents’ views seem mixed, according to community members and officials.
The city’s proposal is for a raised roundabout at the intersection of Motter Avenue, West 13th Street, and Fairview Avenue north of downtown Frederick, in an effort to slow traffic and reduce crashes at the intersection.
People who live in the area have mixed ideas about whether the idea would help or hinder traffic in the area, said Maggie Lebherz, a 13th Street resident who has started a website, 13thstreetbeat.com, to gather feedback on the plan.
A neighborhood meeting Thursday night drew about 30 people, she said.
There are definitely people in favor of the roundabout and others who have various concerns, Lebherz said.
But she’s hopeful that the website can give everyone a chance to have their perspective heard.
“That’s all I really wanted to accomplish,” Lebherz said.
Some people are worried that the circle could cause traffic to create a problem for parents dropping off or picking up students at North Frederick Elementary School, she said.
The city will accept comments on the proposal until July 9, said Shraddha Praharaj, a traffic engineer with the city.
Alderman Derek Shackelford attended part of Thursday’s meeting, and said the people he spoke with were concerned about issues including the volume of traffic and speed limits in the area, as well as the proposed roundabout.
While thoughts on the roundabout are mixed, there does seem to be agreement in the neighborhood that truck traffic through the area, where passing vehicles can rattle windows and shake pictures on the walls, is a concern, Lebherz said.
The city’s aldermen are scheduled to consider an amendment to a city ordinance at their July 6 meeting. It would prohibit certain types of commercial vehicles on designated streets in the city.
The city believes that the issue of the Motter Avenue and 13th Street intersection is separate from the issue of truck traffic using local streets to move between Motter Avenue, North Market Street, and East Street, Cherian Eapen, manager of traffic engineering for the city, wrote in an email Friday.
“The commercial (truck) traffic issue is expected to be addressed once Section 13-14 of the City Code is revised, which will make it easier for [the Frederick Police Department] to issue citations once new signage along these streets are installed,” Eapen wrote.
Current city law bans vehicles with a manufacturer’s rated capacity of more than three quarters of a ton and a gross vehicle weight of more than 7,000 pounds on streets marked with signs prohibiting them.
The rule doesn’t apply to government or emergency vehicles or to school buses exempted in writing from the chief of police, as well as any vehicle providing residential services or delivering items to a home on the street.
But police have said that the weight standards are hard to apply just by looking at a vehicle, and the proposed changes to the ordinance would use the Maryland Code’s definition of a commercial motor vehicle.
The changes would provide exemptions for government or emergency vehicles and for vehicles making local deliveries, doing repairs or contracting work, or other temporary work for a property on the street.
Alderwoman Katie Nash wrote in a text message Friday that the neighborhood residents she’s heard from would like the truck issue addressed before possible traffic changes to Motter Avenue.
There is also some concern that the city seems to have settled on a solution to the intersection issue before hearing fully from residents, she wrote.
That’s one of the issues that Lebherz hopes to address with the website to collect residents’ perspectives.
“I think everyone things there is a solution. We just want to be a part of it,” she said.
I live in that area - there is no speed problem on Motter Avenue at 13 th St. I have no idea what accidents people are talking about, I have lived here 30+ her and haven’t a seen one at that location.
Please do not put in a roundabout. Because people don’t know how to use them, it will be far more dangerous than a regular intersection with stop signs. And it will make walking down Motter Avenue and crossing there impossible.
Seriously, there is no problem there. Leave it alone. Spend your infrastructure dollars elsewhere.
