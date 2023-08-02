The Mount Airy Planning Commission on Monday denied a developer’s request for subdivision variations to build a 48-unit housing development for senior citizens.
The Wormald Companies, a Frederick-based developer, was proposing to build the housing units on a 7.8-acre site formerly used for cold storage.
The property, near the corner of Hill Street and Prospect Road, was rezoned from Industrial to Downtown in the town’s 2013 comprehensive master plan.
The town code places several restrictions on residential developments in the downtown zone.
The Wormald Companies’ plan first came before the town in February, when the developer petitioned the board of appeals to grant “variances” in several of these areas.
According to the town code, single-family attached homes in the Downtown zone must have garages or a parking area in the rear of the property that connect to public streets.
Wormald’s plan instead proposed garages in front of the units, connecting to public streets by way of a private drive maintained by a homeowners’ association.
The plan also proposed that all of the single-family homes be built together on one lot, rather than on separate lots.
The town’s attorney determined that the exemptions Wormald was requesting did not fit the definition of variances, which are reserved for leniency on dimensional, density, bulk or area requirements.
Because the requested exemptions did not fit the town’s definition of variances, Wormald’s request was forwarded to the Planning Commission, which has the authority to grant “subdivision variations” if there is a “practical hardship.”
The developers argued for the exemptions on the grounds that the site was included in the Downtown zone despite being isolated from downtown streets.
“We believe this project makes a lot of sense,” Wormald managing partner Edward Wormald said during the meeting Monday. “We believe it’s a betterment for the town, and we believe it has a lot of positive aspects that would be desired.”
Some residents expressed concerns about the density of the housing and the number of exemptions to the zoning code requested by the developer.
“Like most of the plans we see as a pre-concept, it’s just trying to squeeze [homes] into every square inch possible,” resident Sean Kelly said Monday. “This is even going to the point of asking for a laundry list of variances.”
Town officials acknowledged a need to transform the site. However, many questioned whether the proposed senior housing development was an appropriate use of the former cold storage property.
“We’re going to be Leisure World Mount Airy from what I’ve been seeing lately,” said Planning Commission member Leslie Dickinson, referring to a large retirement community in Montgomery County.
Members of the Planning Commission also wondered whether houses with no lot lines would constitute single-family attached homes or condominiums.
Under the town code, condominiums are subject to different requirements — including reserving the ground floor for commercial uses.
The Mount Airy Planning Commission decided to recommend that town zoning administrator John Breeding deny the developer’s requests for subdivision variations. The vote was unanimous.
The Wormald Companies now has several options, including challenging the commission’s decision, redrawing the site plan to better conform to the town code or abandoning the project altogether.
In an email to The Frederick News-Post on Wednesday, Edward Wormald framed the project as a better alternative to the concrete lot currently at the site and emphasized the number of customers it could bring to downtown Mount Airy.
“We believe that soon the Town decision-makers will see the benefits of building on this site and will find a satisfactory compromise for all parties,” Wormald wrote. “If not, we will move on to other jurisdictions that understand the benefits of beautiful housing next to their downtowns.”
"If not, we will move on to other jurisdictions that understand the benefits of beautiful housing next to their downtowns.” Don't let the door hit you on the way ou. Your concept of beauty - make a lot of money and split - differs greatly from many peoples'.
