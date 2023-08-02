The Mount Airy Planning Commission on Monday denied a developer’s request for subdivision variations to build a 48-unit housing development for senior citizens.

The Wormald Companies, a Frederick-based developer, was proposing to build the housing units on a 7.8-acre site formerly used for cold storage.

elmerchismo1

"If not, we will move on to other jurisdictions that understand the benefits of beautiful housing next to their downtowns.” Don't let the door hit you on the way ou. Your concept of beauty - make a lot of money and split - differs greatly from many peoples'.

