Residents of The Meadow, near New Market, in recent public meetings voiced concern over how a proposed 550-unit housing development could affect their neighborhood.
Turnpike Farm Limited Partnership and Eng-Land Acres LLC, the property owners, have petitioned the town to annex about 93 acres for the development into the corporate limits of New Market.
The proposed community, dubbed England Woods, is designed for residents age 55 and older, according to project manager T. Wesley Poss, representing developer England Woods LLC.
The property is on county land at the edge of town, north of Old National Pike and east of Wellspring Way, according to the petition for annexation.
Two public meetings to discuss the development were recently held at the Grange Hall in New Market, drawing roughly 35 residents total.
On Aug. 18, town engineer Shawn Burnett reviewed a traffic impact analysis at the meeting. On Tuesday, representatives of the developer took questions from local residents.
The developer has proposed to build a mixture of single-family townhouses for purchase and multifamily units for rent, Poss said at a July town council meeting, the latter of which would be affordable housing. In the affordable units, residents would not spend more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities, he said.
Part of the England Woods development would border The Meadow, a community established in the 1990s with roughly 200 homes, Mayor Winslow Burhans III said in an interview.
Several residents have raised concerns over a proposal for Wellspring Way to form a connection between The Meadow and England Woods.
“When I moved to The Meadow, my goal was to, you know, live in a peaceful neighborhood,” Steve Clark said at the Aug. 18 meeting.
He enjoys living there and said he does not understand why The Meadow should allow a cut-through to another neighborhood. He said there are already existing littering issues.
“You know what growth is without control? It’s cancer, and that’s what you’re doing,” Clark said.
Burhans interjected, arguing the proposed growth is very much controlled. He pointed to the traffic studies conducted in preparation.
The mayor urged residents to understand that they live in a growing community.
“What I’m saying to everybody here is you live in a growth area. You have to accept the benefits and the burdens,” Burhans said.
The Meadow is a “lovely community,” he said, but it is a “stone’s throw” from the interstate. The expectation that no outside traffic would come through the community is “not realistic,” Burhans said after several residents expressed traffic concerns.
Clark and other residents said they would not be opposed to an emergency access connection on Wellspring Way for public safety. Poss said the developer would be open to that.
Other than providing emergency access, traffic engineer Joe Caloggero said at the Aug. 23 meeting that the development is not dependent on the Wellspring Way connection.
Jeff Chamberlain, a resident of The Meadow, meeting wanted to know at the Aug. 18 the developer’s plans for school bus traffic. He alleged Maryland law prohibits affordable housing from being restricted to people 55 and older.
Poss said that is not the case, citing the recently completed Sharpe Square Senior Apartments in Frederick as an example similar to the affordable senior housing that England Woods plans to build.
Chamberlain expressed concern the data being presented does not “tell the whole story.”
Of the 550 residences, 150 are proposed to be affordable apartments, according to Poss.
At the Aug. 23 meeting, Poss said there is a possibility that 50 of the 150 units would be open to all families. If that occurred, Poss said, they would estimate seeing 12 new students added to local schools. The goal, however, is to build a community for seniors, he said.
Poss reminded residents that approving the annexation would not constitute approval of the developer’s plan. If the annexation is granted, the plan approval would come later, along with many more public meetings, he said.
Poss suggested the town, through an annexation agreement, would have more say in the development than if the decision were left to Frederick County entirely.
Burhans, at the Aug. 23 meeting, said he believes residents’ concerns would resonate with the town’s planning commission, which is comprised of local residents who are familiar with the town’s traffic patterns.
The town of New Market will hold a public hearing in October to discuss the proposed annexation, according to Burhans. More details are expected to be forthcoming.
“The mayor urged residents to understand they live in a growing community”. Think the mayor needs to understand that doesn’t mean residents need to foot the bill for increased demands on roads and services. And this will bring traffic and as part of the annexation the developers need to pay for road improvements to compensate for that increase in traffic. They want to be a 55-plus development likely in part to not be on the hook for a lot of impact fees. Seems they want to have their cake and eat it too. Residents should stand firm and be assured infrastructure and traffic improvements our part of the deal and not get stuck with footing the costs. This is a very high density development too - is that in character with the area?
Quote:
"Several residents have raised concerns over a proposal for Wellspring Way to form a connection between The Meadow and England Woods."
A cynical person might suspect that the connection was thrown into the proposal to give locals something they could object to and "win".
Developer: "And over here is the proposed site of the sewage treatment plant..."
Locals: "That's outrageous! You can't put a waste water treatment plant there!"
Developer, trying to look dejected: "OK, we'll relocate the treatment plant."
Locals: "That's more like it!"
Que the bulldozers and hundreds of additional cars.
Quote:
"What I'm saying to everybody here is you live in a growth area. You have to accept the benefits and the burdens," Burhans said."
Um, NO, they do not have to accept greater and greater reductions in their quality of life!
Where does it say that existing residents have no rights? That they have to go along with whatever big money developers want?
The people who are concerned about the Sugarloaf overlay should be *furious* about development proposals like this. If this proposed development were to be approved, it would have far more of a negative effect on existing residents than the Sugarloaf overlay. The overlay does not increase traffic; noise; or pollution, and it does not create unwanted development. It does not create additional burdens on public services. It does not increase water use.
Remember, the developers and their employees and attorneys do this for a living. They are smart and slick. They have a prepackaged answer for everything. They can convince people that down is up.
Their concerns about increased traffic are justified. There can be no doubt that adding that many apartments and houses would increase traffic tremendously.
The traffic study was paid for by the developer, so it needs to be read with a huge grain of salt.
It stands to reason that the developer should pay for the study, but firm doing the work should be approved by both the developer and local residents.
Of course the developer can refuse to cooperate, but then no one will take their traffic study seriously.
