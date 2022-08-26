Residents of The Meadow, near New Market, in recent public meetings voiced concern over how a proposed 550-unit housing development could affect their neighborhood.

Turnpike Farm Limited Partnership and Eng-Land Acres LLC, the property owners, have petitioned the town to annex about 93 acres for the development into the corporate limits of New Market.

dremsberg

“The mayor urged residents to understand they live in a growing community”. Think the mayor needs to understand that doesn’t mean residents need to foot the bill for increased demands on roads and services. And this will bring traffic and as part of the annexation the developers need to pay for road improvements to compensate for that increase in traffic. They want to be a 55-plus development likely in part to not be on the hook for a lot of impact fees. Seems they want to have their cake and eat it too. Residents should stand firm and be assured infrastructure and traffic improvements our part of the deal and not get stuck with footing the costs. This is a very high density development too - is that in character with the area?

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Several residents have raised concerns over a proposal for Wellspring Way to form a connection between The Meadow and England Woods."

A cynical person might suspect that the connection was thrown into the proposal to give locals something they could object to and "win".

Developer: "And over here is the proposed site of the sewage treatment plant..."

Locals: "That's outrageous! You can't put a waste water treatment plant there!"

Developer, trying to look dejected: "OK, we'll relocate the treatment plant."

Locals: "That's more like it!"

Que the bulldozers and hundreds of additional cars.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"What I'm saying to everybody here is you live in a growth area. You have to accept the benefits and the burdens," Burhans said."

Um, NO, they do not have to accept greater and greater reductions in their quality of life!

Where does it say that existing residents have no rights? That they have to go along with whatever big money developers want?

The people who are concerned about the Sugarloaf overlay should be *furious* about development proposals like this. If this proposed development were to be approved, it would have far more of a negative effect on existing residents than the Sugarloaf overlay. The overlay does not increase traffic; noise; or pollution, and it does not create unwanted development. It does not create additional burdens on public services. It does not increase water use.

Remember, the developers and their employees and attorneys do this for a living. They are smart and slick. They have a prepackaged answer for everything. They can convince people that down is up.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Their concerns about increased traffic are justified. There can be no doubt that adding that many apartments and houses would increase traffic tremendously.

The traffic study was paid for by the developer, so it needs to be read with a huge grain of salt.

It stands to reason that the developer should pay for the study, but firm doing the work should be approved by both the developer and local residents.

Of course the developer can refuse to cooperate, but then no one will take their traffic study seriously.

