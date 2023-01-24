Md 85 Highway Plans
The Maryland State Highway Administration has long-term plans to make improvements to the section of Md. 85 between Grove Road and Spectrum Drive, but no changes are currently funded.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

In November, state transportation officials hailed the completion of a multiyear project improving the interchange between Interstate 270 and Md. 85 south of the city of Frederick.

The $93 million project was a complicated operation, involving the replacement of two outdated bridges on I-270, multiple changes and improvements to ramps, and widening Md. 85 from Spectrum Drive through the interchange area to Crestwood Drive.

MrSniper
MrSniper

That interchange is a hot mess. I pity the new comer trying to navigate it without accidentally getting the the wrong lane.

Aslan19

Anybody who pays attention by putting down their cell phones and reading the sinage should have zero problem.

