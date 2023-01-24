In November, state transportation officials hailed the completion of a multiyear project improving the interchange between Interstate 270 and Md. 85 south of the city of Frederick.
The $93 million project was a complicated operation, involving the replacement of two outdated bridges on I-270, multiple changes and improvements to ramps, and widening Md. 85 from Spectrum Drive through the interchange area to Crestwood Drive.
The work was part of one of Frederick County’s top transportation priorities.
But the timing of the next two phases is uncertain, with no funding included in the State Highway Administration’s plans for coming years.
The second phase of the project would include widening Md. 85 to a six-lane divided roadway with pedestrian, bicycle and streetscape improvements between Spectrum Drive and near the intersection of Guilford Drive.
The third phase would involve widening and reconstructing Md. 85 to a partially divided four-lane road from Executive Way to south of Ballenger Creek.
While the projects are included in the State Highway Administration’s Consolidated Transportation Plan for fiscal years 2023-28, there are no immediate plans to move them forward.
“At the present time, no additional phases along Md. 85 are funded for further development,” SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix wrote in an email Tuesday. “[SHA] will continue to work with our county partners to identify opportunities to advance future phases.”
The second phase of the project would widen Md. 85 to match with the area south of Spectrum Drive and with the area to the north around the intersection of Md. 85 and Md. 355 that was reworked more than a decade ago for the interchange of Md. 85 and Interstate 70, said Jason Stitt, director of Frederick County’s Division of Public Works.
The Md. 85 corridor has been one of the county’s transportation priorities for a while, he said.
Congestion in the corridor affects movement between local roads and businesses, and could cause people to avoid the area, he said.
Because of a focus on relieving congestion, the I-270/Md. 85 interchange project moved along sooner than had been expected, he said.
The county’s most recent letter laying out its transportation priorities, sent to the state in April, listed the Md. 85 widening as its third-highest highway priority. It was behind funding construction to widen U.S. 15 through the city of Frederick and improvements to I-70 between I-270 and Mt. Phillip Road.
Widening Md. 85 could take on increased importance with consideration of the South Frederick Corridors Plan, a draft of a planning document that looks at the future of the areas along Md. 355 between Frederick and the Monocacy National Battlefield, and along Md. 85 between I-70 and the area north of Buckeystown.
A draft of the plan released in December envisions Md. 85 as the central business corridor of an area that contains 20% of the county’s jobs, 15% of its business establishments, and 15% of its total wages.
Over the next several decades, the area’s existing infrastructure “will underpin and leverage continued economic prosperity by providing a foundation upon which enhanced infrastructure can be built in a fiscally responsible and conservative manner,” according to the draft plan.
That interchange is a hot mess. I pity the new comer trying to navigate it without accidentally getting the the wrong lane.
Anybody who pays attention by putting down their cell phones and reading the sinage should have zero problem.
