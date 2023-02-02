Thurmont Water Project
Construction crews work Thursday to install a 6-inch water main replacing an existing 2-inch line on Old Pryor Road, south of Thurmont.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Construction on a new water main on Old Pryor Road began in Thurmont last week. It is one of six infrastructure projects the town hopes to complete over the next few years, according to the town’s contracted engineer.

The engineer, Nate Merkel, vice president and Frederick office manager at Arro Consulting, said during a town meeting on Tuesday that the project will replace a water main that’s more than 60 years old. He anticipates the replacement project to be completed in March.

