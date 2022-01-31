For the second time in less than two weeks, overnight work will lead to traffic changes around a major interchange project south of Frederick.
Beginning 8 p.m. Tuesday, crews from the State Highway Administration will shift traffic on Md. 85 between Crestwood Boulevard/Shockley Drive and Spectrum Drive. They’ll apply new pavement markings that will move traffic over one lane to the west so workers can install new underground drainage pipes and continue widening northbound Md. 85, according to an SHA release.
The work depends on good weather and is expected to wrap up by 6 a.m. Wednesday.
It’s part of a $87.7 million interchange project at the junction of Md. 85 and Interstate 270 designed to improve safety and reduce congestion.
Tuesday’s work will require that northbound Md. 85 exit ramps to northbound and southbound I-270 will be closed, and drivers detoured to westbound Interstate 70 to access I-270 and U.S. 15.
Crestwood Boulevard will also close between Md. 85 and Westview Drive, with drivers using Westview Drive to Executive Way to get access to Md. 85.
Drivers should also expect lane shifts and restrictions on Md. 85 in both directions during the overnight work. Barriers will prevent drivers on southbound Md. 85 from turning left into businesses before the traffic signal at Crestwood Boulevard/Shockley Drive, according to the release.
Last week, workers temporarily closed some exits on I-270 and some roads in the area along Md. 85 as they opened new ramps from Md. 85 to the interstate as part of the project.
The interchange project will replace two bridges on I-270 and widen Md. 85 in both directions between Spectrum Drive and Crestwood Boulevard. The overall project is expected to be finished in spring 2023.
The first phase of the project began in 2019 and was one of the county’s top transportation priorities.
The two bridges, which carry more than 115,000 vehicles per day, were built in 1950 and were among 69 bridges rated structurally deficient by the state in 2015.
