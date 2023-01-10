A residential project in downtown Frederick will be allowed to move forward, despite concerns from officials and neighbors about the impact it could have on parking in the neighborhood.
The city's Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to approve a final site plan for Cannon Hill Apartments, a project that would bring 34 multifamily units to a site on East South Street.
But among the conditions for the project's approval was that all parking spaces that are adjacent to residential properties meet the city's setback requirements for parking.
The project's planned 34 spaces for residents is more than the 26 spaces that the city would require for a project of its size.
But several commission members questioned how the parking could be redesigned to accommodate the number of spaces while abiding by the city's rules that parking spaces must be at least 15 feet back from property lines, which the current plan does not meet.
The project is at the former site of the Thomas & Co. Fertilizer Works, then the Farmers' Cooperative Association. It is at 43 E. South St., immediately surrounded by other businesses.
The site is within the city's Downtown Commercial/Residential zone, an area that allows most office and retail activities, as well as high-density residential development.
“To encourage the implementation of this objective, certain parking requirements are relaxed for development or redevelopment in this district,” according to a report prepared by members of the city's planning staff.
The project is intended for people who want to live in the city, and will likely only have one car, rather than commuters, said Shawn Benjaminson of ADTEK Engineers, representing the project's applicant.
But several people who live nearby expressed concern that the project could exacerbate issues in a neighborhood where parking is already a problem.
South Street is a major arterial street downtown and is already “a parking-challenged street,” one neighborhood resident told the commission.
Another man who lives nearby suggested that the project include a staircase down to All Saints Street, another option for people to park with easy access to the site.
That is something that they would like to do and have discussed with the owner of an adjacent property, but it's not part of the site plan now, Benjaminson said.
