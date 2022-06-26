The property at 230 W. Patrick St. was once a popular retreat for honeymooners and tourists, but now serves as the home for Sheppard Pratt, a nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, special education, developmental disability, and social services.
The modern facility was designed by famed architect Gregory Franta in 1987. The building and site layout was intentionally created to respond to the natural and built environment. As such, a careful observer can identify features that date to the property’s previous use as the Barbara Fritchie Motel and Cabins.
The earliest references to the old motel can be traced back to a 1933 public hearing between Charles A. Faust, a contractor, and the city of Frederick’s Zoning Board.
At the meeting, Faust explained the concept of a “bungalow court,” a new type of tourist accommodation that proved to be popular in California, but was new to the East Coast. His design would provide for 10 small bungalows measuring around 12 by 14 feet, centering around an interior court with a mixture of shrubbery, trees, and flowers to create a park-like setting.
At the front of the property, Faust was requesting two gasoline pumps that would be primarily used by the guests. The proposal was approved.
Faust’s bungalow court was indicative of the new and growing industry to accommodate auto tourists. It also capitalized on one of Frederick’s most famous historical figures, Barbara Fritchie.
As the popularity of car ownership increased during the first quarter of the 20th century, travelers were abandoning trains for the open road. Initially, early motorists would often rely on roadside camping. Several campsites were developed on the outskirts of Frederick.
A July 30, 1921, article from the Frederick Post states that “tourist camps are numerous on the edges of Frederick this summer. Any evening half a dozen or more temporary camps may be found within a few miles of Frederick, usually in some woods or by a stream.”
The following year, the State Roads Commission opened a series of free camp sites in the state, including one just west of downtown Frederick. The six-acre campground featured very basic accommodations, such as electricity and benches for campers. Later, tables, trash incinerators and fencing were added.
As the number of motor travelers increased, so did the number of camps around Frederick. The quality of accommodations began to improve.
The construction of Faust’s bungalow court along the National Road responded to the growing need for good quality, auto-oriented accommodations.
However, the modern amenities offered at Barbara Fritchie’s might not have been available to everyone.
The business was not listed in the 1940 Negro Motorist Green Book, a valuable guidebook for Black travelers. Its exclusion from the Green Book suggests the motor court might have been a racially segregated business, a harsh reality for the rising African American middle class, who had the financial means to travel, but was excluded from accessing many hotels and restaurants.
Over the next few years, the inn expanded to include several larger bungalows and duplex units, some featuring two bedrooms. Later, the motel was constructed, featuring a single-story row of nine attached units. By 1946, the complex had 40 residential and tourist units.
Also associated with the site was the Barbara Fritchie Tea Room, which was established in an older house fronting Patrick Street.
When Mr. Faust died in 1960, the business was operated by his wife, then his daughter. In its later years, the Barbara Fritchie Motel and Cabins were largely occupied by long-term tenants, who relied on the inn as an affordable housing option.
Many of the buildings associated with the motel have been removed, but two of the brick cottages remain. Another relic is a small, distinctive neon sign that advertised one of the motel’s early amenities: television. It hangs from the former Barbara Fritchie Tea Room and serves as a reminder of things past.
Christina Martinkosky is a historic preservation planner for the city of Frederick.
