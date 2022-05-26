A final report on the potential reimagining of East Street is expected by the end of June, the next step in redesigning the key Frederick corridor.
The study will reinforce the vision of East Street as an urban corridor with mixed-use development and various modes of transportation, as well as enhance the street for pedestrian, bicycle and transit facilities, Aditya Inamdar, an urban planning and design consultant with Kittelson & Associates, said Thursday evening at a meeting about the project.
The city is working with Kittelson & Associates to analyze the East Street corridor for a study funded through a $60,000 grant from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
A preliminary plan would fill in gaps in sidewalks along the corridor, including on the west side of East Street between Laboring Sons Alley to 9th Street and from 16th Street to Market Street, and would extend a shared use path on the east side of the street between Fourth Street and North Market Street.
Bob Robey, of the group East Frederick Rising, noted that some of the current sidewalks are very narrow and asked if the city would consider widening them.
It’s possible in some places, but widening some areas would include doing expensive curb and gutter work, said Dave Edmondson, a transportation planner with the city.
The plan would also improve areas for pedestrians to cross the street by:
• upgrading current crossings to high-visibility crosswalks
• adding or upgrading pedestrian ramps to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act
• adding automated pedestrian crossing signals at Eighth Street, Delaware Road, and Peter’s Lane
• adding full traffic signals at All Saints Street, Seventh Street, and North Market Street.
The plan would add bus stops with shelters and other amenities at the MARC train station and transit center, Church Street, Seventh Street, Ninth Street, Delaware Road, Peter’s Lane, and 16th Street.
The East Street corridor offers lots of opportunities to create unique areas for people to gather and to add development, such as the area around Carroll Creek, the stretch from Church to 4th streets, and the Monocacy Village Shopping Center, said Ron Sessoms, an urban designer with Rhodeside & Harwell who is also working on the project.
He emphasized that the plan is a long-term vision for the area.
“You have to have that vision for that to occur over time,” he said.
They run a study and then nothing happens good for the taxpayers.
Two thoughts. 1 the photo shows the one section of east street that probably doesnt need immediate attention. 2. Getting rid of the railroad tracks in the road north of the shab row portion of East street would be a no-brainer improvement for cyclist safety. Don't need a study or plan to take care of that!
Can we please redesign the redesign of 85? It is a terrifying and dangerous ride.
Call me crazy, but shouldn't they have thought about making this more bike/pedestrian friendly when it was initially built? So nice to see local government spending our money wisely...
Ok, you're crazy. Seriously, though, I agree 100%. But there's no use trying to second guess the decisions of a bureaucracy like local government. As long as there's money to be spent, there's no need to spend it wisely.
When was East St initially built? A century ago maybe?
At least.
If we are referring to what is being shown in the picture, that is recent. I understand that East St, as a whole, has been around a while.
dk, Since most of the story was about the part of East St north of what’s in the photo, I would never have guessed your comment had little to do with the article.
A slight aside, as long as we're talking about East Street... What's the story behind the "rotary to nowhere" on East Street as you get off Monacacy and head downtown? There are lanes in and straight out of the rotary and a blocked off stub of an exit. We're relatively new to the area and don't know why this exists.
Look at that roundabout on the satellite version of Google Maps. See all the nice trees and open fields just east of the blocked off stub of an exit? No need to leave them there when buildings and asphalt are so much more attractive and able to generate tax revenue. That stub will be a road to future development there.
Oddly, they planned for THAT, but not pedestrian/bike access....
[thumbup] As I said, there's no use trying to second guess the decisions of a bureaucracy like local government.
A stub is “rotary” for “coming soon.”
As long as the bottleneck downtown exists with only two lanes and too many badly timed lights, it will remain a clogged nightmare to be avoided. Want to improve it, move the buildings back to allow more lanes. A real bypass of Frederick is needed or a new road from 70 along the river to 26 and then across to 15 farther north.
You seem to have bypassed the point.
East Street has to be in contention for the most eclectic Street in America. The variety of businesses along the street is mind boggling. I hope they don’t end up building high rise Condos and make it too expensive for the present businesses to stay there.
[thumbup]Phy
Sure, there will be high rise condos and town houses. They seem to jam them in wherever there's a spare acre of land, d*mn the consequences.
It really wasn’t all that long ago (relatively speaking) that East Street (from South St. to about 9th St.) was a vibrant industrial area. I well remember having to maneuver around tank cars filled with chlorine rumbling down those tracks in the middle of the street on their way to the Clorox plant.
According to the MD Historical Trust, these businesses began to spring up after the Pennsylvania Railroad laid tracks down the center of East St. in 1872 that crossed over Carroll Creek (543’ trestle) and curved east to connect to the existing B&O Railroad tracks. Use of the tracks declined in the second half of the twentieth century but were still used by a few of the remaining larger concerns (i.e. Frederick Iron and Steel, the cement plant and Clorox). The trestle bridge crossing Carroll Creek was demolished in the mid-1990s.
Frederick Trading, Superior Concrete Block, Frederick Brick Works, Reliable Junk, Frederick Iron and Steel, Frederick Produce, the Everedy Co. (pots and pans), Hartman Roofing, machine shops and numerous other blue-collar concerns populated that area for decades. Few of those businesses remain as the area becomes increasingly gentrified.
Informative comment rogy, thank you! [thumbup]
