A regional transportation board will vote Wednesday on whether to approve funding for several transportation projects in the Washington, D.C., area, including two in Frederick County.
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Government’s Transportation Planning Board will decide whether to fund design for five projects and construction of another.
They include a section of a trail along New Design Road near Adamstown and a facility in Brunswick for bikers and hikers along the C&O Canal and MARC train commuters.
If approved, the funding available under the federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program would provide $480,000 for design of the second of three phases of a path along New Design Road that will ultimately connect the city of Frederick with the C&O Canal.
The design will cover a 3.2-mile stretch of New Design Road between Greenfield Road and Manor Woods Road near Adamstown.
The grant will allow the section to be completely designed and ready to move toward implementation, according to a memorandum prepared by the Transportation Planning Board staff.
The trail will provide a key connection in the National Capital Trail Network, which the Planning Board is excited about, John Swanson, a transportation planner with the planning board, said Tuesday.
The C&O Canal, which runs along the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., to Western Maryland, is an important part of that network, he said.
“The Potomac River was kind of the original spine of this region’s transportation network,” Swanson said.
The Planning Board vote would also approve $60,000 for the design of a comfort station for hikers and bikers along the C&O Canal in Brunswick, as well as commuters at the city’s MARC train station.
“The project will provide a trailhead amenity at this key stop along the C&O trail, a core segment of the National Capital Trail Network,” according to the Transportation Planning Board staff memo.
The facility would provide a connection between transit users and bicyclists and pedestrians, Swanson said.
Brunswick is a regional activity center, serving as an economic and tourism hub, he said.
The facility will provide restrooms, water fountains, and benches where people using the canal trail can rest and take a break, Brunswick City Administrator Julie Martorana said Tuesday.
Meetings to look at what was needed to enhance the city’s recreation economy found that there weren’t enough public restrooms for all of the hikers and bikers coming off the canal path, she said.
The location for the facility hasn’t been determined, she said.
It could go near the MARC train station, at a park being built nearby, or at another location, Martorana said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(2) comments
What about the Rail-Trail going North out of the city??? Where's that?? I don't know who from Frederick County is bringing these projects to the Planning Board, but come on people, let's get some stuff straight!! Connecting the City to the C&O is a good idea, but building the rail trail from Whittier/Kellerton into the city is even smarter - it gives all the communities in the Northern part of the city a way to get downtown and to shopping without using a car. All this blah, blah, blah about climate change and climate committees, but yet, putting bicycle and walking trails in for people to use rather than cars is low priority. Bunch of hypocrites!! Like they say in Texas - All hat and no cattle!!
the section on New Design connects to what?
