New Design Road Trail
A regional transportation planning board will vote Wednesday whether to fund design of a pedestrian trail on the east side of New Design Road between Greenfield Road and Manor Woods Road. The segment would be part of a trail network throughout the Washington, D.C., region.

A regional transportation board will vote Wednesday on whether to approve funding for several transportation projects in the Washington, D.C., area, including two in Frederick County.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Government’s Transportation Planning Board will decide whether to fund design for five projects and construction of another.

TrekMan

What about the Rail-Trail going North out of the city??? Where's that?? I don't know who from Frederick County is bringing these projects to the Planning Board, but come on people, let's get some stuff straight!! Connecting the City to the C&O is a good idea, but building the rail trail from Whittier/Kellerton into the city is even smarter - it gives all the communities in the Northern part of the city a way to get downtown and to shopping without using a car. All this blah, blah, blah about climate change and climate committees, but yet, putting bicycle and walking trails in for people to use rather than cars is low priority. Bunch of hypocrites!! Like they say in Texas - All hat and no cattle!!

Reader1954

the section on New Design connects to what?

