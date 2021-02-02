With an average of 1.5 deaths per day on Maryland's roads between 2015 and 2019, the state unveiled the latest update to its highway safety plan, which is designed to reduce the number of deaths and crashes in the state.
The Maryland Strategic Highway Safety Plan for 2021 through 2025, released late last week, highlights plans by Maryland's Motor Vehicle Administration, Highway Safety Office, and State Highway Administration to improve the safety of the state's roads for vehicles and pedestrians, and to cut down on the number of crashes and fatalities.
The report emphasizes six areas: distracted driving, impaired driving, infrastructure, occupant protection, pedestrians and bicyclists, and speed and aggressive driving.
The plan considers every aspect of safety for different types of roadway users and includes partnerships that will help the state move toward its goals of zero deaths and fatal injuries on its roads, Transportation Secretary Greg Slater said when the plan was unveiled.
The plan was developed through a collaboration with the MVA, SHA, the Maryland Transportation Authority, Maryland State Police, the Maryland Department of Health, the Maryland Institute for Emergency Services Systems and other participants.
The safety plan has been regularly updated since it was first adopted in 2003. It provides a number of revealing statistics about the safety of the state's roadways.
There were 2,647 people killed in crashes related to motor vehicles from 2015 to 2019, an average of 529 per year, and another 15,467 injured, according to the report.
Early crash data from 2020 suggests that the number of crashes went down with fewer drivers on the roads, but there was not a corresponding drop in the number of deaths, leading to a hypothesis that increased speeding and impaired driving have led to fewer but more severe crashes, according to the report.
The number of fatalities from crashes in Maryland increased from 521 to 535 from 2015 to 2019, an increase of 2.5 percent, with 2017 as the deadliest year with 558 fatalities.
Regarding distracted driving, talking and texting on phones are still the most prominent issues, but research shows that drivers using voice-based or touchscreen devices can be distracted for more than 40 seconds when programming navigation systems or doing other complex tasks, the report said.
An average of 181 people were killed annually in crashes between 2015 and 2019 where distracted driving was a factor.
Del. Carol Krimm (D-Frederick), the vice chair of the House of Delegates' Transportation and the Environment subcommittee, said the state should consider enhanced penalties for distracted driving.
"We've got to do better with enforcement on that ... It just drives me crazy," she said.
Meanwhile, an average of 163 people per year were killed in crashes involving a driver impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Nearly a quarter of impaired driving fatalities happened on Saturdays, and more than 25 percent occurred between midnight and 2:59 a.m.
Infrastructure issues such as intersection design, roadway construction and design speed led to an average of 308 fatalities a year, with nine fatalities and 46 serious injuries happening each year in crashes within work zones.
Crashes involving pedestrians killed an average of 115 people per year, up 11 percent from the previous five-year average, while bicycle fatalities increased from an average of eight per year from 2005 to 2009 to 11 from 2015 to 2019.
Krimm said that as the state moves to more multimodal forms of transportation, drivers are likely to see more bikes and pedestrians on the roads.
She'd like to see a safety and information campaign to remind drivers to look out for them.
The Maryland Strategic Highway Safety Plan involves every element of transportation in the state, from evolving traffic patterns to crash data emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer said last week.
“While the state has made strides in reducing fatalities and serious injuries, there is still more work to be done,” Nizer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.