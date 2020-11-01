If it seems like you’ve been seeing more traffic in recent weeks, you probably are.
Traffic volumes in Washington, D.C.’s outer suburbs, such as Frederick County, are back to about 85 percent of what they were before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, while traffic in the region’s urban core are still down more than 30 percent, according to a recent analysis from the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board.
Traffic in the region overall fell in half in April from the same month in 2019, and has slowly climbed back to being down 19.9 percent in August, according to the analysis.
Weekday hourly traffic in the outer suburbs — such as Frederick and Charles counties in Maryland and Loudoun County in Virginia — have shown a trend toward high levels in the middle of the day and building toward an evening peak, the analysis said. But they’re still down about 15 percent from the previous year.
Meanwhile, traffic in the core area of Washington, Arlington, and Alexandria dropped more than 60 percent in April from their 2019 levels, and were still seeing about 30 percent less in the summer of 2020.
People in the core area are still moving around, but not commuting, said Martha Kile, principal data analyst for the planning board.
Those in the core have more transportation options, with more biking and transit choices, which has likely led to fewer car trips, said Tim Canan, planning, data, and research program director for the planning board.
Meanwhile, you could reasonably assume that people in the suburbs are making more personal trips, even if they’re not commuting further into the region, he said.
It’s too soon to tell if traffic volumes will ever fully return to the region, as lots of businesses have learned how to have people work remotely and may continue to after the pandemic is over, Canan said.
But Kile said there could also at least temporarily be a slight rise in volumes once more people start going back to work, if people are reluctant to use public transit and choose to drive themselves.
When the region’s workforce will return to some form of normality remains an open question.
In an August survey for the Greater Washington Partnership, a third of employers who responded said they were unsure of their plans for the summer of 2021. Of those who had plans, only 72 percent of their employees were expected to return to the office by summer 2021.
Nearly half of employers with a plan for increased telework expected at least 10 percent of their employees to do so permanently.
Among organizations with more than 5,000 employees, only 10 percent don’t have definitive plans to make permanent moves toward increased teleworking.
The Washington region’s 54.4 percent of households with at least one worker telecommuting because of the pandemic was higher than the national rate of 34.4 percent, according to an October report from the Stephen S. Fuller Institute for Research on the Washington Region’s Economic Future, based at George Mason University.
That amount of teleworking could impact how quickly the region is able to recover economically from the pandemic’s impact.
“In particular, transportation spending, restaurant spending and some types of retail spending will not return to pre-pandemic patterns while telework rates remain significantly larger than usual,” the report said.
