Situated south of the city of Frederick and Interstate 70 and Interstate 270 sits many residential communities, commercial business parks and strip malls, intertwined in one of the most densely developed areas of the county.
That area is the second small area plan county planning staff and others will be examining — the South Frederick Corridors Plan. It is bounded by New Design Road to the west, the Monocacy River to the east, and Md. 355, 85 and I-270 wind through it.
It is an important planning area, multiple officials said. Councilman Jerry Donald (D) also said it's probably the most important small area plan that will come out of Livable Frederick, the county's master planning document that council members approved last year.
"That one is going to be very complicated, and I really think people in [county] planning have their work cut out for them," Donald said.
John Dimitriou, the county's Livable Frederick Design Planner, helped start part of that process by leading a group meeting with various political, business and local developers Monday night. The area has actually been discussed for possible redevelopment and rezoning since 2010, Dimitriou said.
"After more than a decade, we’re beginning this plan, and it feels a little unreal," he said.
Denis Superczynski, the county's Livable Frederick Planning Manager, said in an email that market demands, overall infrastructure and land ownership are just some elements that make any long-term planning in the area complex.
"The complexity, in this instance, is tied to the fact that this is not a 'blank slate', and that the 'slate' itself doesn't remain static for very long," Superczyski wrote. "The energy and complexity here create planning challenges, but also provide immense opportunities."
Much like the Sugarloaf Area Plan in the southeastern part of the county, any final plan is likely more than a year away. The Planning Commission would need to review and vote on any plan by staff, and then the County Council would vote on their recommendations.
A plan could include elements like better transportation networks, a more diverse housing stock, expanding on the biotech workforce and other growing industries or more green space, for instance.
Councilman Kai Hagen (D) said inventive and unconventional planning could be important as it progresses, given the challenges and that the area looks like "anywheresville."
"If I have one worry about the plan, it’s that we recognize that to a degree, but don’t get creative and innovative and motivated enough to do the sorts of things it will take to incentivize and facilitate the kind of changes that I think are possible down there," Hagen said.
Part of that could be examining how mixed-use development should be implemented, and ways it already has been used in the corridors. Superczynski said vertical integration of that—retail/office space on the ground level and residences above—are part of that, but not the entire answer.
"The SFC [South Frederick Corridors Plan] will consider the form of structures, streets, and open spaces, in an attempt to create places within the corridors area that take best advantage of that type of development," Superczynski wrote. "In other areas within the SFC, more conventional approaches may be the better approach. Without a doubt, we will be looking at how best to integrate single-use sites into a more cohesive and interconnected series of places."
County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said it's important to consider the evolving business community in the area, including the future use of office space and the considerable number of property owners in the region, including those who live in the county and those who live elsewhere.
She acknowledged the challenges of the area, including mixing in more residential space—but added land use planners can offer the necessary ideas.
"The whole concept of mixing in more residential in some of those areas is a bit of, that takes some creativity," Gardner said. "It’s a bit hard for me personally to envision that, but there are people who can do that. And putting people in the same area as jobs, and retail and restaurants as well as the office jobs and research jobs, and all the other things that are there, is a way to make that area more vibrant and thriving."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.